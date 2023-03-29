Mojang continues to deliver exciting new collaborations for Minecraft, and after a string of more unexpected collaborations, it’s time for something that looks like a perfect fit.It was revealed late yesterday during a brief D&D stream that Minecraft is getting“Dramatic story”. .

The press release says we can expect“Explore iconic locations in the Forgotten Realms, such as Icewind Dale and Candelabra, and battle bystanders, copycats, and more”— frankly, that sounds really good. Riccardo Lenzi, senior producer at Mojang Studios, had this to say about the collaboration:

“We’re so excited to be partnering with Wizards of the Coast on the new, story-driven Dungeons and Dragons DLC for Minecraft! We can’t wait for the community to dive in and experience a blocky take on the world of D&D.

Check out the short demo video below. It’s a lot more D&D than you might think.