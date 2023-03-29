Home Technology Minecraft is teaming up with Dungeons and Dragons
Technology

Minecraft is teaming up with Dungeons and Dragons

by admin
Minecraft is teaming up with Dungeons and Dragons

Mojang continues to deliver exciting new collaborations for Minecraft, and after a string of more unexpected collaborations, it’s time for something that looks like a perfect fit.It was revealed late yesterday during a brief D&D stream that Minecraft is getting“Dramatic story”. .

The press release says we can expect“Explore iconic locations in the Forgotten Realms, such as Icewind Dale and Candelabra, and battle bystanders, copycats, and more”— frankly, that sounds really good. Riccardo Lenzi, senior producer at Mojang Studios, had this to say about the collaboration:

“We’re so excited to be partnering with Wizards of the Coast on the new, story-driven Dungeons and Dragons DLC for Minecraft! We can’t wait for the community to dive in and experience a blocky take on the world of D&D.

Check out the short demo video below. It’s a lot more D&D than you might think.

See also  Diablo IV latest news! The closed beta will start in November, and the public beta will be launched early next year | XFastest News

You may also like

Spring Deals 2023: The best deals on Amazon...

“Kaguya Hime Wants People to Confess” Voice Alarm...

Bluetti balcony power plants – power stations as...

Apple Music Classical: This is what the music...

The iPhone 15 is rumored to have a...

Enterprise Java: Eclipse Foundation startet Jakarta EE Developer...

Galaxy S23 BUG reaches new heights, it will...

Tech Diary — Early 1990s

Bloomberg: ‘Artificial Intelligence’ Doesn’t Exist

Complete 820 watt balcony power station with WiFi...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy