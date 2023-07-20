Home » Gamecraft Studios announces early access for retro-style Roguelite FPS ‘Vampire Hunters’ on PC
Gamecraft Studios announces early access for retro-style Roguelite FPS 'Vampire Hunters' on PC

Gamecraft Studios announces early access for retro-style Roguelite FPS ‘Vampire Hunters’ on PC

Gamecraft Studios has announced that their new retro-style Roguelite FPS game, “Vampire Hunters,” is set to begin early access on the PC (Steam) platform on July 27. Along with the announcement, the studio released a new promotional video for the game.

“Vampire Hunters” is a game that pays tribute to the popular “Vampire Survivors” series. Players will take on the role of vampire hunters in the game, using guns to defeat the monsters in their path and become the most powerful vampire hunter in the land of “Transylvania.”

According to the studio, “Vampire Hunters” allows players to stack weapons continuously, maximizing their attack power and unleashing overwhelming firepower. During their adventures, players can collect various weapons, including revolvers and high-pressure water hoses. Furthermore, players can enhance the damage of their weapons through upgrades.

The early access version of “Vampire Hunters” will feature three new levels, new weapons, new skills, and systems, surpassing the previously released trial version. The development team plans to release updates every two weeks throughout the early access period, which is expected to last at least four months.

“Vampire Hunters” is scheduled to start early access on the Steam platform on July 27. Fans of retro-style Roguelite FPS games and vampire-themed adventures can look forward to diving into this new experience. Gamecraft Studios holds all rights to the game.

Please note that the promotional videos for “Vampire Hunters” contain content that may not be suitable for underage viewers due to violence and exposure. Viewers are advised to be cautious when watching the videos.

