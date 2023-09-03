Minister of Transport hits the table

The future of the 49-euro ticket is uncertain. A new dispute has broken out about the saver ticket – it is about financing. The transport minister has now rejected calls for more money.

The 49 euro ticket is a complete success. The Deutschlandticket, as it is officially called, has sold millions of tickets since it was launched on May 1st. But the success of all things could break the neck of the 49-euro ticket.

49-euro ticket: Minister of Transport excludes more money from the federal government

Because the Deutschlandticket is not economical. The state injects billions to cover the costs. The 49-euro ticket costs 3 billion euros annually, half of which is borne by the federal and state governments. any The federal government will bear the additional costs – but only this year.

It is still unclear what will happen after that. But one thing is clear: There will be no more money from the federal government. Federal Transport Minister Volker Wissing (FDP) has now made this clear to the editorial network Germany (RND).

Instead Wissing called for more savings from the federal states and referred, among other things, to the thicket of the various transport associations. “I recommend the federal states to go ahead courageously and to effectively reorganize the patchwork quilt of the transport associations,” said Wissing (via Tagesschau).

According to the FDP politician, the sales costs of public transport tickets alone would amount to two billion euros. “That needs to change.”

Not only with the Deutschlandticket you can save money:

Deutschlandticket is likely to become more expensive from 2025

Given its success, it is unlikely that the federal and state governments will agree on continuing the 49-euro ticket. However, failure cannot be ruled out completely. Irrespective of the financial issues, it is already becoming apparent that the ticket is likely to become more expensive in the near future. A significant price increase is expected from 2025.

By then at the latest, the name 49-Euro-Ticket should have disappeared from the vernacular.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

