Spanish Love Songs – No Joy – Album Review

Spanish Love Songs – No Joy
Origin: Los Angeles / USA
Release: 25.08.2023
Label: Pure Noise Records
Duration: 45:23
Genre: Alternative Rock / Shoegaze
Foto Credit: Hannah Hall
Already Jack Kerouac knew that the best stories are not only written by life itself, but also along the way. And also a great musical role model wrote in one of his texts You’re only at home when on the run. Also the alternative rockers Spanish Love Songs from sunny California can be played on their new player No Joy driven by the zest for life, not to succumb to local and emotional sedentariness.
Whether you are on the Autobahn like in the opener Liftererin the emergency room as in I’m Gonna Miss Everything or dare a trip through Nebraska as in Clean-Up Crew. The five musicians around the distinctively sonorous voice of Dylan Slocum ponder in a good dozen crisp rock songs with great joy of playing and exuberant emotionality in their lyrics about the daily madness and their own point of view in and around it.
Not too sad emo punk
As in Hauntedthat you HERE can see in a video. Who hasn’t had the impression that he or she is cursed? In songs like this it is at least clarified that you are not alone with this feeling. In this country are Spanish Love Songs still more of an insider tip in the post punk / emo rock genre. Maybe this will change on the upcoming tour together with the genre colleagues Hot Mulligan.
It would be desirable for them. Even if they certainly don’t reinvent the wheel and here too the brain lets the heart take precedence, that’s how they are Spanish Love Songs A sympathetic group that is a pleasure to listen to. In the true-to-life lyrics, which is certainly a big plus No Joy are, one can well understand why one should enjoy every second of life until the in Middle of Nine sung about death finally unexpectedly knocks on the door.
Conclusion
Anyone looking for an easily digestible but entertaining disc for late summer and the last convertible rides of the year should check out No Joy listen in. Spanish Love Songs rock and groove into the hearts of sensitive contemporaries. 7,5 / 10
Line Up
Dylan Slocum – guitar, vocals
Meredith Van Woert – Keyboards
Kyle McAulay – guitar
Trevor Dietrich – Bass
Ruben Duarte – drums
Tracklist
01. Lifers
02. Pendulum
03. Haunted
04. Clean-Up Crew
05. Middle of Nine
06. Marvel
07. I’m Gonna Miss Everything
08. Rapture Chaser
09. Mutable
10. Here You Are
11. Exit Bags
12. Re-Emerging Signs of the Apocalypse
Links
Webseite Spanish Love Songs
Facebook Spanish Love Songs
Also on Soundmagnet.eu
Album Review – Duvel – Duvel
Editor’s recommendation – Oli Munz and Band – Pop Punk from Saxony
Album Review – Syberia – Statement on Death
Cool article? Discuss with us on Facebook!