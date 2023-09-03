Spanish Love Songs – No Joy – Album Review

Spanish Love Songs – No Joy

Origin: Los Angeles / USA

Release: 25.08.2023

Label: Pure Noise Records

Duration: 45:23

Genre: Alternative Rock / Shoegaze

Already Jack Kerouac knew that the best stories are not only written by life itself, but also along the way. And also a great musical role model wrote in one of his texts You’re only at home when on the run. Also the alternative rockers Spanish Love Songs from sunny California can be played on their new player No Joy driven by the zest for life, not to succumb to local and emotional sedentariness.

Whether you are on the Autobahn like in the opener Liftererin the emergency room as in I’m Gonna Miss Everything or dare a trip through Nebraska as in Clean-Up Crew. The five musicians around the distinctively sonorous voice of Dylan Slocum ponder in a good dozen crisp rock songs with great joy of playing and exuberant emotionality in their lyrics about the daily madness and their own point of view in and around it.

Not too sad emo punk

As in Hauntedthat you HERE can see in a video. Who hasn’t had the impression that he or she is cursed? In songs like this it is at least clarified that you are not alone with this feeling. In this country are Spanish Love Songs still more of an insider tip in the post punk / emo rock genre. Maybe this will change on the upcoming tour together with the genre colleagues Hot Mulligan.

It would be desirable for them. Even if they certainly don’t reinvent the wheel and here too the brain lets the heart take precedence, that’s how they are Spanish Love Songs A sympathetic group that is a pleasure to listen to. In the true-to-life lyrics, which is certainly a big plus No Joy are, one can well understand why one should enjoy every second of life until the in Middle of Nine sung about death finally unexpectedly knocks on the door.

Conclusion

Anyone looking for an easily digestible but entertaining disc for late summer and the last convertible rides of the year should check out No Joy listen in. Spanish Love Songs rock and groove into the hearts of sensitive contemporaries. 7,5 / 10

Line Up

Dylan Slocum – guitar, vocals

Meredith Van Woert – Keyboards

Kyle McAulay – guitar

Trevor Dietrich – Bass

Ruben Duarte – drums

Tracklist

01. Lifers

02. Pendulum

03. Haunted

04. Clean-Up Crew

05. Middle of Nine

06. Marvel

07. I’m Gonna Miss Everything

08. Rapture Chaser

09. Mutable

10. Here You Are

11. Exit Bags

12. Re-Emerging Signs of the Apocalypse

