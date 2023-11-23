Home » MINTROCKET’s new zombie survival game “Nack Garden: The Last Paradise” 22 minutes of live footage, Pre-Alpha global test starts at the end of November | news
Technology

MINTROCKET’s new zombie survival game “Nack Garden: The Last Paradise” 22 minutes of live footage, Pre-Alpha global test starts at the end of November | news

by admin
MINTROCKET’s new zombie survival game “Nack Garden: The Last Paradise” 22 minutes of live footage, Pre-Alpha global test starts at the end of November | news

MINTROCKET Releases Pre-Alpha Gameplay for New Zombie Survival Game “NAKWON: LAST PARADISE”

The highly anticipated zombie survival game “NAKWON: LAST PARADISE ” has just released its latest Pre-Alpha gameplay footage. Developed by MINTROCKET, the team behind “Diver Dave,” the game is set to be released for Pre-Alpha global testing at the end of November.

“Nak Park: The Last Paradise” is a PvPvE zombie apocalypse survival game that draws inspiration from “The Last of Us” and “Escape from Tarkov.” Set in the Seoul city surface filled with mutated zombies, players will have to collect resources while also facing other hostile scavenger players.

The 22-minute live screen showcases various gameplay elements of “Nake Park.” One notable feature is the player’s limited backpack space and the different sizes of items that can be carried. The game also features exploration action elements such as sprinting behavior consuming stamina and health being deducted when receiving damage.

The game incorporates a noise range mechanic, where two types of zombies respond differently to noise. Players can use various tactics such as throwing bricks to attract zombies or hitting cars to trigger alarms.

Another stand-out feature is the option for “Assassination” when the player is close to the zombie’s back, and the ability to climb to higher places to escape danger.

“Nak Park: The Last Paradise” is expected to launch Pre-Alpha global testing on Steam from November 30 to December 4. Players interested in trying out the game can apply for test access on the Steam store page. With its unique gameplay elements and immersive zombie apocalypse setting, “Nak Park: The Last Paradise” is definitely a game to watch out for.

You may also like

Advertising arrives on Prime Video: you need 1.99...

Exographer, a scientifically based metroidvania

Germans really pay that much more

PlayStation Network account “password” login alternative “pass key”...

Premium sound at a bargain price: Wharfedale DX-2...

This is how much CO₂ German households burn...

The first images of the Phone 2A, the...

HONOR introduces the feature-rich HONOR Pad 9 •...

MSI Stealth 17 Studio A13VH –

Gigabyte, lots of news on AI and 5G...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy