MINTROCKET’s new zombie survival game “Nack Garden: The Last Paradise” 22 minutes of live footage, Pre-Alpha global test starts at the end of November | news

MINTROCKET Releases Pre-Alpha Gameplay for New Zombie Survival Game “NAKWON: LAST PARADISE”

The highly anticipated zombie survival game “NAKWON: LAST PARADISE ” has just released its latest Pre-Alpha gameplay footage. Developed by MINTROCKET, the team behind “Diver Dave,” the game is set to be released for Pre-Alpha global testing at the end of November.

“Nak Park: The Last Paradise” is a PvPvE zombie apocalypse survival game that draws inspiration from “The Last of Us” and “Escape from Tarkov.” Set in the Seoul city surface filled with mutated zombies, players will have to collect resources while also facing other hostile scavenger players.

The 22-minute live screen showcases various gameplay elements of “Nake Park.” One notable feature is the player’s limited backpack space and the different sizes of items that can be carried. The game also features exploration action elements such as sprinting behavior consuming stamina and health being deducted when receiving damage.

The game incorporates a noise range mechanic, where two types of zombies respond differently to noise. Players can use various tactics such as throwing bricks to attract zombies or hitting cars to trigger alarms.

Another stand-out feature is the option for “Assassination” when the player is close to the zombie’s back, and the ability to climb to higher places to escape danger.

“Nak Park: The Last Paradise” is expected to launch Pre-Alpha global testing on Steam from November 30 to December 4. Players interested in trying out the game can apply for test access on the Steam store page. With its unique gameplay elements and immersive zombie apocalypse setting, “Nak Park: The Last Paradise” is definitely a game to watch out for.