Make sports consumption “hot” and “popular” – Theory – China Engineering Network

Original title: Make sports consumption “hot” and “popular”

General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized the need to promote high-quality development of the sports industry and continuously meet sports consumption needs. In recent years, with the improvement of people’s living standards and the enhancement of health awareness, the development of the sports industry has entered the “fast lane”, and the important role of sports consumption in expanding domestic demand and helping to build a new development pattern has gradually become apparent. At present, our province should prioritize the expansion of sports consumption, accelerate the release of sports consumption potential, and further drive sports consumption to become “hot” and “popular”.

Deepen the reform of systems and mechanisms to meet new demands for sports consumption

In order to adapt to and meet the increasingly diverse sports consumption needs of the people, the reform of relevant systems and mechanisms should be deepened.

Optimize government functions and improve public sports services. On the one hand, innovate sports administration methods. Further clarify the responsibilities of sports administrative departments, sports federations, and individual sports associations, and implement the separation of management and administration, as well as the separation of government and society; actively promote the reform of individual sports associations and promote the development of the sports industry; optimize the approval system for sports events and activities, and strengthen the cultivation and development of the sports industry. Market management, public services. On the other hand, increase investment in sports infrastructure. Focus funding expenditures on public sports projects and continuously increase the number of public sports facilities; accelerate the construction of sports parks and ensure that 54 sports parks are built in the province by the end of 2025 as planned.

Encourage social participation and support the opening of sports resources. On the one hand, it attracts social capital to participate and promotes the market-oriented operation of sports resources. Guide enterprises, institutions, social organizations, and individuals to participate in the development of the sports industry, fully mobilize the enthusiasm and creativity of various business entities; improve various sports industry organizations, establish and improve multi-form and multi-level sports clubs, and prosper the sports market. On the other hand, we should strengthen the construction of sports resource trading platforms, innovate market operation mechanisms, promote the open, fair and just circulation of the rights to host, undertake and broadcast sports events, and improve market operation efficiency. Increase the training of various sports professionals such as coaches and referees to provide human resources guarantee for the high-quality development of the sports industry.

Strengthen the leading role of events and release new momentum for sports consumption

The development of sports derivative products, especially sports events, should be increased to effectively enhance the economic value and social benefits of various sports events and release new momentum for sports consumption.

Enrich performance competition items and enhance the economic value of sports events. On the one hand, it promotes the development of professional events. Actively apply to host national comprehensive and individual events, expand the brand influence of professional events such as the Changsha Tennis Open, World Women’s Tennis Tour, International Famous School Rowing Challenge, Changsha-Zhuzhou-Tan Chinese Traditional Sports International Championships, and strengthen the construction of sports brand events in the province . On the other hand, enrich amateur sports events. Relying on the unique natural ecology of “rivers, lakes, mountains and roads” in our province, we will develop amateur sports events with Hunan characteristics, attracting active participation of sports enthusiasts from both inside and outside the province and even at home and abroad. For example, sports events such as hiking, cycling, and flying are held among the strange peaks and seas of clouds in Nanyue Hengshan, Langshan, Big Bear Mountain, and Dongting Lake Junshan.

Give full play to the social influence of the event and increase sports demand and consumption levels. On the one hand, expand the scope of sports events to meet the needs of the masses to participate and watch. Encourage all regions in the province to give full play to their own resource endowments and traditional national sports and culture advantages, and cultivate local characteristic events. For example, the “Xiangjiang River Marathon” will be expanded to cities and regions along the Changsha, Zhuzhou, and Xi’an routes, and will be extended to form a series of sports events such as urban cross-city running, rural running, cross-city cycling races, and swimming races. On the other hand, we carry out sports exchange activities to stimulate the people’s enthusiasm for fitness and enhance people’s awareness of sports consumption. We will continue to hold sports expos, set up theme exhibition areas such as sports integrated development, stadium construction, sports fitness equipment, sports brand enterprises, etc., build a national fitness promotion platform in the “exhibition + conference + event” model, and create a new highland for sports consumption in Hunan.

Promote the integrated development of the industry and create a new format of sports consumption

Vigorously developing the sports industry requires active linkage with related industries. At present, we should focus on promoting the integration of sports tourism and sports education, and promote sports consumption with new sports formats.

Promote the integration of sports and tourism and innovate sports consumption scenarios. On the one hand, vigorously develop fitness and leisure consumption. Focus on supporting the development of fitness and leisure projects with strong consumption leadership to form new sports consumption hot spots. For example, with Yueyang as the center, we will build an ecological sports development demonstration zone and water sports industry cluster along the Yangtze River and around Dongting Lake, and focus on developing “sports health + leisure + tourism” in Zhangjiajie – Xiangxi Autonomous Prefecture – Huaihua Ecological Culture Tourism Economic Zone. ” business to create an internationally renowned sports tourism destination. On the other hand, we will launch a pilot program for sports tourism consumption. Changsha, which has been selected as a “National Sports Consumption Pilot City” in 2020, should continue to explore new models of sports tourism consumption, such as combining the tourism selling point of “wonderful nightlife” with the charm of sports to develop night sports consumption.

Promote the integration of sports and education and grasp the direction of sports consumption. On the one hand, develop the sports training market. Actively promote sports projects with good popularity, high attention and large market space, and make full use of the Internet and big data to provide diverse and targeted sports prescriptions and fitness guidance; promote sports level standards and amateur event level standards to meet the needs of The masses continue to improve their sports skills and increase consumption stickiness. On the other hand, strengthen sports skills training for young people in schools. Improve the school sports model of “one school, one product” and “one school, multiple products”; explore the establishment of communication and cooperation mechanisms between schools and social clubs, strengthen the construction of coaching teams and sports reserve talent bases; actively carry out the “Olympic and National Games champions enter campus” activities , encourage young people to actively participate in sports.

[He Yang, the author is a teacher at the School of Physical Education of Hunan City University and a researcher at the Hunan Province’s “14th Five-Year Plan” Educational Science Research and Physical Education Key Training Base. This article is a phased result of the general project of the Hunan Provincial Philosophy and Social Science Fund “Research on the Practical Path and Guarantee Mechanism of the ‘Four-In-One’ Educational Objectives of School Physical Education” (22YBA207)]

