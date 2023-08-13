MIT Kerberos at risk: IT security warning of a new vulnerability

There is a current IT security warning for MIT Kerberos. Here you can find out which vulnerabilities are involved, which products are affected and what you can do.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) reported a security advisory for MIT Kerberos on 08/11/2023. The operating systems UNIX, Linux and Windows as well as the product MIT Kerberos are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: RedHat Bugzilla Bug ID: 2229113 (Status: 08/10/2023). Other useful sources are listed later in this article.

Security Advisory for MIT Kerberos – Risk: Medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 7,5

CVSS Temporal Score: 6,7

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to create a priority list based on this for initiating countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. The risk of the vulnerability discussed here is classified as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 7.5.

MIT Kerberos bug: vulnerability allows denial of service

Kerberos is a distributed network service for authentication. MIT Kerberos is the free implementation of the “Kerberos network authentication protocol” from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

A remote, anonymous attacker can exploit a vulnerability in MIT Kerberos to perform a denial of service attack.

The vulnerability was classified using the CVE designation system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) by the individual serial number CVE-2023-39975.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Linux, Windows

Products

MIT Kerberos < krb5-1.21-3.fc38 (cpe:/a:mit:kerberos)

General measures to deal with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them as soon as possible. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are unsure, contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

RedHat Bugzilla Bug ID: 2229113 vom 2023-08-10 (11.08.2023)

For more information, see:

PoC from 2023-08-10 (11.08.2023)

For more information, see:

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for MIT Kerberos. If updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

08/11/2023 – Initial version

