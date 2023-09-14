Monster Hunter NOW: A Beginner’s Guide to Hunting Monsters in the Real World

“Monster Hunter NOW”, the highly anticipated game co-developed by Niantic, the creator of “Pokemon Go”, and Capcom, has finally been launched. After a successful open testing phase in several countries, Taiwanese players can now join in on the monster hunting action in the real world.

Similar to “Pokemon Go”, “Monster Hunter NOW” utilizes location-based positioning to create an immersive gaming experience. However, the key difference lies in the gameplay itself. Instead of collecting monsters, players are tasked with hunting down these formidable creatures either individually or in a cooperative multiplayer mode. The goal is to gather materials from defeated monsters in order to craft powerful equipment.

Compared to other games of its kind, “Monster Hunter NOW” places a strong emphasis on cooperation. The game encourages players to team up and take on large monsters, which can be found throughout the game world. Not only does this increase the overall interaction and social aspect of the game, but it also allows players to share materials and strengthen their hunting abilities together.

Having spent nearly a month in public testing, the author has compiled a handy guide to help novice hunters get started quickly and become outstanding hunters. One of the key tips is to activate the adventure sync mode, which allows players to collect materials even when they’re offline. Additionally, players can use dye balls to track monsters and hunt them at any time. This feature promotes cooperative gameplay, as players can team up with others nearby through QR Codes and share materials.

For beginners, the author recommends starting with certain weapons for a better gaming experience. One-handed swords and light crossbows are suggested for players who are new to the Monster Hunter series or are not familiar with monster movements. These weapons offer fast attack speeds and flexible dodge capabilities, making them suitable for players still learning the ropes.

In order to improve material collection efficiency, players should focus on destroying specific parts of monsters during combat. Each time a part is destroyed, players receive additional material rewards, which may not necessarily be from that particular part. Attacking a monster’s weak points not only increases damage output but also provides bonus materials.

Once players reach G2 level, they unlock SP skills, which are powerful special moves that deal high damage and grant invincibility during execution. Players can replenish the SP skill bar by hunting small monsters before facing higher-level challenges. The author also advises prioritizing damage-enhancing skills when upgrading weapons and equipment.

Lastly, players should be aware that every hunt in the game must be completed within 75 seconds. Failure to do so will result in no rewards. This means that improving DPS (damage per second) is crucial for success. Upgrading weapons and equipment with skills that boost damage, such as attack or attribute attack enhancement, is recommended. It’s also important to avoid using the same materials for multiple pieces of equipment to ensure an adequate supply.

“Monster Hunter NOW” combines the thrill of hunting monsters with the excitement of real-world exploration. With its focus on cooperative gameplay, this game is sure to bring players together in their quest to become top hunters. So get ready to gear up, team up, and embark on an epic monster hunting adventure!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

