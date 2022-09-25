Home Technology More Payday 2 McShea weapons have arrived – Payday 2 – Gamereactor
Technology

More Payday 2 McShea weapons have arrived – Payday 2 – Gamereactor

by admin
More Payday 2 McShea weapons have arrived – Payday 2 – Gamereactor

The second MacShea weapon pack has officially arrived in Payday 2, this DLC is the same as its predecessor, adding a revolver, a shotgun and a special weapon, the Kahn .357, VD-12 and Hailstorm Mk 5. Every weapon in the pack has another style, which means you can still show off your stuff while looting in-game.

The pack itself is available for $3.99, but also as part of the “Lost in Shipping” bundle, which is the third part of it. The bundle, priced at $9.99, also includes the previously released High-Octane Tailor Pack and Tijuana Music Pack, as well as the upcoming “Lost in Transport” heist, which will debut on October 19 .

In addition to the McShay Weapon Pack 2, Payday 2 adds some free features, including several weapon charms as well as a new Tombstone Slug weapon ammo type. These grenades have less damage at close range and personal damage, but have the same poison damage as Viper grenades and will make it harder for enemies to counter you.

See also  From black to white: Disney's new little mermaid hit by the racist use of artificial intelligence

You may also like

Yoshida Shuhei, head of Sony’s independent game development...

Return to Monkey Island, the proof: the return...

The adults go back to playing. But toys...

Atlantia: transport will be smart, integrated and sustainable

Atlantia: transport will be smart, integrated and sustainable

Coffee Stained North Explains Why Goats Are Still...

Tesla tests self-driving systems with Unreal Engine 5

Return to Monkey Island, the proof: the return...

Now you can raise your own Grog –...

Attracting Asian players to support Microsoft will continue...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy