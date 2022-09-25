The second MacShea weapon pack has officially arrived in Payday 2, this DLC is the same as its predecessor, adding a revolver, a shotgun and a special weapon, the Kahn .357, VD-12 and Hailstorm Mk 5. Every weapon in the pack has another style, which means you can still show off your stuff while looting in-game.

The pack itself is available for $3.99, but also as part of the “Lost in Shipping” bundle, which is the third part of it. The bundle, priced at $9.99, also includes the previously released High-Octane Tailor Pack and Tijuana Music Pack, as well as the upcoming “Lost in Transport” heist, which will debut on October 19 .

In addition to the McShay Weapon Pack 2, Payday 2 adds some free features, including several weapon charms as well as a new Tombstone Slug weapon ammo type. These grenades have less damage at close range and personal damage, but have the same poison damage as Viper grenades and will make it harder for enemies to counter you.