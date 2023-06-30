Mortal Kombat 1 seems to be easier to die

Death has been a cornerstone of the Mortal Kombat franchise since the first game was released more than 30 years ago. There’s always been a bit of secrecy and mystery, because it was never intended that everyone should be able to do it right away, but need to find out how.

In Mortal Kombat 11, this part changed and the death toll was easier. But you can’t make them all the time because they do cost real money. Now, people who took part in the recently concluded Mortal Kombat 1 beta report that easy deaths are back, and this time it seems like they could be infinite.

As Kotaku explained: “You can stand anywhere on the screen and perform it. The input to perform them is very simple and shared between each character: it’s just down, down and a button.

This may change to the end game, but if not, it seems Fatal may be for everyone for the first time in Mortal Kombat history. Do you think this is a good idea, or should it be harder to implement?

