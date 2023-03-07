We have previously introduced that NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics card users can use NVIDIA’s latest RTX Video Super Resolution function (currently only for RTX 30 series and RTX 40 series) after upgrading to the latest Game Ready 531.18 driver version, so many players may Everyone wants to upgrade as soon as possible to experience this new feature. If you haven’t, please take it easy, now NVIDIA has confirmed that there is a bug in version 531.18, which will cause the CPU usage to exceed 10% for no reason.

Slow down before upgrading the latest NVIDIA driver!The official admits that there is a bug that the CPU usage exceeds 10%

According to foreign media VideoCardz, many players on the Internet have recently reported that they have updated to the Game Ready 531.18 driver version, and a strange phenomenon has occurred. After ending the current game, the CPU usage will soar for no reason, and it seems to be at least 10 more. %, the highest may come to 15%.

For players whose CPU processor is not bad, this problem may not be so easy to notice, but if you are using an entry-level model and doing other work tasks at the same time, you should hear the sound of the fan spinning. But if you want to know if you are affected by this bug, the best way is to check the job manager, enter the “Processor” menu, find NVIDIA Container to see the usage rate.

if you’re noticing high CPU usage from Nvidia’s latest drivers (531.18) you’re not alone. Seems to be a bug with the latest drivers where Nvidia container uses 10%+ CPU after logon or after closing games. Rolling back to previous drivers will fix — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) March 6, 2023

At present, this bug has also been confirmed by NVIDIA, and it has been added to the known issues to remind users. Therefore, it is recommended that those who have not upgraded can wait first, because usually a new Game Ready fix will be released shortly after the official confirmation Driver:



Sean Pelletier, senior product manager at NVIDIA, has promised on Twitter that a new fix driver will be released tomorrow:

FYI – we’ll be posting a hotfix driver tomorrow with a fix — Sean Pelletier (@PellyNV) March 6, 2023

For players affected at this stage, if you want to fix this bug, the method is fairly simple, and there are many options, such as restoring to the old 528.49 WHQL driver, force closing the NVIDIA Container driver, or restarting the computer .

As for what caused it, it is not clear yet, but some foreign users suggested that a special DLL can be deleted, which may be caused by this DLL, but I don’t think it is necessary, because this is not a big problem, and there is a temporary solution, and delete DLLs have the potential to cause GPU instability:



The NVIDIA Game Ready 531.18 driver mainly only adds a new technology: “RTX Video Super Resolution”. For related usage introduction, please click me to read the previous teaching article. In addition, the following bugs have been fixed:

[Steam 版] Forza Horizon 4 may crash after 15-30 minutes

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 has occasional stability issues

Enable Dead Space Resizable Bar profile

Adobe After Effects/Media Encoder – ProRes RAW file issues

