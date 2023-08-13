Motorola Edge 40 Neo: Specs, Features, and Expected Release Date Revealed

Motorola to Expand Edge 40 Series with New Addition: Edge 40 Neo

Motorola fans and tech enthusiasts have something exciting to look forward to as the company prepares to launch a new member in their already popular Edge 40 series. The whistleblower, Abhishek Yadav, recently took to social platform X to reveal specifications and configuration details for the upcoming Edge 40 Neo variant.

According to Yadav’s post, the Motorola Edge 40 Neo will feature a stunning 6.55-inch pOLED screen with an impressive 144Hz refresh rate. The device is expected to be powered by a mid-range MediaTek Dimensity 1050 processor, making it a powerful contender in its price range. The phone will also come with a generous 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, offering ample space for all your apps and files. It is worth noting that the Edge 40 Neo will run on the latest Android 13 operating system.

To ensure durability and protection, the Edge 40 Neo will be IP68 rated for dust and water resistance. This means users can take their phones with confidence wherever they go, without having to worry about accidental splashes or dust damage. Additionally, the device will boast a powerful 5,000mAh battery capacity, ensuring long-lasting usage throughout the day.

For photography enthusiasts, the Edge 40 Neo will sport impressive camera capabilities. It will feature a 32MP front-facing selfie lens, perfect for capturing stunning self-portraits. On the rear, users will find a dual-camera setup consisting of a 50MP main camera and a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens. With such high-quality cameras, users can expect crystal-clear images and immersive wide-angle shots.

Motorola is expected to release the Edge 40 Neo in the European market very soon, with a price tag of 399.9 Euros (approximately HK$3,425). This competitive pricing strategy aims to appeal to a wide range of consumers looking for a feature-packed smartphone that offers excellent value for money.

As of now, Motorola has not officially confirmed the leaked specifications and pricing details for the Edge 40 Neo. However, with the series’ prior success, it comes as no surprise that the company wants to expand its offerings and cater to different market segments.

Tech enthusiasts and Motorola fans eagerly await the official announcement and are excited to get their hands on the new Edge 40 Neo, expecting it to be a game-changer in the mid-range smartphone market.

