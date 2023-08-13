In Nuoro, volunteer doctors on the front line at the service of the neediest. New Sardinia

Nuoro More than 10 volunteers for a user base exceeding 220 people. These are the numbers of the beautiful voluntary reality of the medical and nursing clinic created by the parish Caritas of the Sacred Heart, one of the churches in the city centre. A reality that was born in 2018 and that started operating with only two specialists, but which now aims to expand and grow and the numbers prove it. The volunteers are retired specialist doctors and nurses who offer their time and knowledge to those in the city and beyond who live in conditions of poverty, to those who cannot afford paid specialist visits or do not have the money to the hospital ticket. «We are talking about a reality that faces many types of poverty – says the parish priest of the Sacred Heart, Don Mario Mula – and which goes on always striving to improve itself both from the point of view of spaces and service. It would be nice to agree with other parish realities of the city and the diocese to organize a common work more present in all the territories”. The clinic is now closed for the summer break, but will resume activity in the first half of September.

It is open, upon reservation, on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9.30 to 11.30. The retired specialists who are dedicating their time to the weakest are the pulmonologist Maria Grazia Mele, the nephrologist Franca Boier, the cardiologist Ignazio Maoddi, the otolaryngologist Giuseppe Ticca, the physiatrist Giovanna Chessa, the physiotherapist Franca Maria Concu and the nurses Francesca Sanna and Pandora Piras. The slogan “experience at the service of the community” accompanies the activities of the Caritas parish clinic of the Sacred Heart and it really is like this: “In fact, the clinic does not work only on fixed days or at fixed times – explains the volunteer Francesca Sanna – but is often available for the needs of people or families in difficulty. Some specialists offer their services on an ongoing basis and this continues to be a concrete response to a period of great health crisis, in which users do not find space not only in public structures, but not even for a fee”. Certainly the free reality of the Sacred Heart also represents a good signal for civil society: “It is an opportunity to give an important hand of help – continues Francesca Sanna – to those who really need answers on their state of health“.

And he concludes by speaking of future needs: “We invite other specialists to approach this beautiful reality, we are in the process of expanding and the urgent needs of the moment are to bring in a diabetologist and a dietician”. The city parish of the Sacred Heart hosts a social reality that works in the area and is appreciated by those who frequent it. Certainly the facility, which for now is contextualized in a room used as a clinic set up to have all types of useful services, with some drugs that are also donated by doctors, will need to be expanded structurally in the near future, given the amount of phone calls and incoming bookings. Meanwhile, it also enjoys the offers of some benefactors, all useful for the growth of a place of good, for good. For reservations, you can call the number indicated: 3802386484.

