"Move to Heaven: I Am the Organizer of Relics" Revolutions of the Korean Drama World with Its Gentle Touch and Fascinating Storytelling

The K-drama Move to Heaven, starring Lee Je-hoon as an autistic protagonist, is touching the hearts of audiences with its gentle portrayal of death and longing wishes. The 10-episode series covers a broad range of topics such as medical disputes, safety hazards for women living alone, overseas adoption, empty nesters, and same-sex relationships. The story revolves around a unique relic organizer who touches the lives of the deceased and their loved ones through his extraordinary powers of observation and reasoning.

The drama presents the story of each deceased person from a unique perspective and has been well-received by audiences. The protagonist, Han Kelu, who suffers from Asperger’s syndrome, goes into the home of the deceased, organizes their relics, and conveys their messages to their loved ones.

This unique story has attracted widespread attention and reflection on social issues including death, isolation, and the exploitation of workers. The drama promotes respect for the deceased and their belongings, emphasizing that their stories deserve to be told. Currently, similar professions exist in Korea and Japan, and there are also works reflecting similar situations.

Move to Heaven has been celebrated for its compassion, patience, and respect for the deceased, and it is poised to make a meaningful impact on the audience.

