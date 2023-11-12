Home » Netflix Launches “Terminator: The Anime Series” at Geeked Week Event
Netflix Announces Launch of “Terminator: The Anime Series” During Geeked Week Event

During the annual Geeked Week event, Netflix unveiled a plethora of new product information, including the announcement of the launch of the latest animated series, “Terminator: The Anime Series,” adapted from the classic science fiction action movie “The Terminator.”

“The Terminator,” created by renowned director James Cameron and starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, made its official debut in 1984. The film depicts the survival war between the self-aware AI artificial intelligence “Skynet” and the only remaining humans. The entire series consists of a total of six episodes, and now it has entered the animated series market with the launch of “Terminator: The Anime Series” on Netflix. The series will be jointly produced by Mattson Tomlin, Skydance, Production IG, and others. Notably, Tomlin is currently writing the script for “The Batman Part II.”

The official release date for “Terminator: The Anime Series” has yet to be announced, so fans and interested viewers are advised to stay tuned for further updates.

