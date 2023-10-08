Singer Noelia Announces Pregnancy: Fulfilling Her Dream of Motherhood

Singer Noelia Announces Pregnancy via Surrogacy in Television Interview

Noelia, the popular singer known for hits like “Tú,” has recently announced that she is expecting her first child with her husband, Jorge Reynoso. The exciting news was revealed during an interview on the program “De Primera Mano” on the Imagen TV network in Mexico.

After being married for 17 years, Noelia expressed her happiness about finally fulfilling her dream of becoming a mother. However, she clarified that the child she is expecting next year will be through surrogacy. She emphasized that even though it will be a surrogate pregnancy, the child is biologically theirs as both her and her husband’s eggs are involved.

Noelia also stated that she had prepared herself well for this new chapter in her life. Being responsible and planning things thoroughly, she believes that now is the perfect time for her to embark on the journey of motherhood. While she gears up for her upcoming tour and records new music, she looks forward to the nine months of pregnancy and eagerly anticipates becoming a mother.

Excited about this path, Noelia confirmed that they have already completed the necessary medical tests. This pregnancy marks a significant moment for her as she enters the realm of motherhood for the first time. Additionally, she expressed her desire to have more children with her current partner, indicating that this will not be her only experience with motherhood.

Despite the upcoming changes in her life, Noelia assured her fans that she will continue pursuing her music career. Although she plans to take things a bit slower during this period, she is actively preparing to release new music. With a baby on the way and dreams to fulfill, Noelia’s future looks brighter than ever before.

Stay tuned for updates on Noelia’s journey into motherhood and her upcoming music releases. It is an exciting time for the singer as she balances her personal and professional life, ready to embrace all that lies ahead.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

