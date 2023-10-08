Warning of Escalating Conflict: Former Minister of Foreign Affairs Analyzes the Recent Hamas Attack in Israel

Israel and Hamas Conflict Escalates, Threatening Civilians on Both Sides

Hours after a brutal attack by the Islamic group Hamas on central Israel, former Minister of Foreign Affairs Francisco Tudela warns of a potential escalation in the conflict. Tudela expresses concern for civilians on both the Palestinian and Israeli sides, predicting not only more fighting but also moments of “absolute despair.”

Hamas has declared that it has enough hostages to release all Palestinian prisoners in Israel, leaving the situation even more uncertain. Israel has declared a state of war following the Hamas attacks, which have already resulted in more than 250 deaths and over 1,500 injuries.

This attack is the worst Israel has suffered from Hamas, a group that operates from the Gaza Strip. It remains unclear how they managed to infiltrate the south of Israel on such a massive scale. The situation is dire, with ongoing fighting in 22 locations. According to Israeli estimates, over a thousand people are injured, and there are 250 reported deaths. The hostage situation is particularly alarming, as Hamas terrorists have taken numerous Israeli hostages.

Hamas claims to have enough hostages to free all Palestinian prisoners in Israel, further adding to the confusion and uncertainty surrounding the situation. Palestinian authorities in Gaza estimate that 230 Palestinians have been killed. Israel’s response has included several retaliatory and pre-emptive attacks, targeting strategic points in Gaza.

The unexpected nature of the attack raises questions about a significant security and intelligence failure on the part of Israel. It is inexplicable how they have been left vulnerable. Tudela draws parallels with the Yom Kippur War in 1973, where Israeli lines were broken by the Egyptian army. Ultimately, Israel prevailed, but the surprise factor is concerning. Hamas has fired between 5,000 and 7,000 rockets, although these rockets are not as lethal as those in other conflicts.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared a state of war, signifying military preparation for war rather than a war against terrorism. This declaration implies the use of all military means to destroy as many Hamas targets as possible. However, this puts the lives of the hostages in absolute jeopardy.

Hamas justifies the attack as a response to ongoing provocations by Israel, such as the occupation of the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem by Israeli orthodox religious elements. This recent attack is likely to disrupt any hopes of reaching a peaceful, diplomatic resolution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

On a global level, the United Nations may attempt to mediate the situation, but given the circumstances, negotiation seems unlikely. The United States has unequivocally aligned itself with Israel, and Hamas is internationally recognized as a terrorist organization. The Peruvian Foreign Ministry has condemned the attacks and hopes for a solution in accordance with international law, but acknowledges the current distance from achieving such a resolution.

The Ministry is dedicated to helping Peruvian citizens in the area, offering assistance and evacuation services. However, with the conflict escalating, these are expected to be days of high-intensity conflict in Gaza and on Israel’s southern border.

