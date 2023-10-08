The Valuable John F. Kennedy Half Dollar: A Coin Worth over S/42,000

Kennedy’s Portrait Inspires Highly Valued Coin in Numismatics Market

Kennedy’s portrait adorns the John F. Kennedy half a dollar coin, making it one of the most sought-after and recognized pieces in the numismatics market, which deals with the study and collecting of currency. Minted in the United States since 1964, this coin is now reaching staggering prices of up to $11,224 or 42,870 soles for collectors.

To capitalize on the potential value of the coin, experts recommend contacting a specialist who can evaluate its age, date of issue, and condition. By doing so, collectors can ensure they extract the maximum value from their find. The high market demand for these coins is reflected in their lucrative prices.

Although minting of the John F. Kennedy half dollar coin has been consistent since 1964, a unique design featured during 1975 and 1976 in honor of the United States‘ 200 years of Independence. This design showcased Independence Hall in Philadelphia, replacing the silver content in the coin with copper and nickel.

The obverse of the coin features the profile of former president John F. Kennedy, taken from a portrait originally created for his presidential medal. On the reverse side, a ring of 50 stars symbolizes the states, alongside the United States presidential seal. The obverse also includes inscriptions of ‘Libertad’, ‘in God we trust’, and the year, while the reverse displays the words “United States of America” and “half dollar.” The coin was minted in Denver, Philadelphia, and San Francisco, with design credit on the reverse going to Gilroy Roberts and the obverse to Frank Gasparro.

Weighing an estimated 11,340 grams and measuring 1.205 inches (30.61 millimeters) in diameter, with a thickness of 2.15 millimeters, this distinctive coin is primarily composed of 8% nickel and 33% copper.

For collectors interested in selling their valuable dollar bills and coins, several avenues are available. Internet platforms such as eBay, Amazon, and Mercado Libre offer opportunities to connect with potential buyers, although commissions may apply. Facebook groups dedicated to buying and selling collectibles also serve as a popular platform for negotiation. Additionally, numismatic houses worldwide are potential buyers of rare and valuable coins and notes. However, if an item is considered common, its value may be judged solely based on its weight or quantity. Numismatic events around the globe also provide collectors with exciting opportunities to trade or sell their prized pieces.

In conclusion, the John F. Kennedy half a dollar coin stands as a timeless and highly valued addition to any collector’s portfolio. With prices reaching record highs, collectors can take advantage of various channels to maximize their returns. Whether through online platforms, social media groups, numismatic houses, or events, collectors can access a diverse range of potential buyers for their precious currency.

