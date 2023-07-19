movies and TV series arriving in August 2023…

The scorching summer of 2023 is about to get into full swing and Paramount+to refresh our ideas, offers us a long list of movies and TV series to enjoy in August. For those who prefer the great classics, Paramount offers a month dedicated to the cinema of Francis Ford Coppolaof which the three films de The Godfather. Also coming Apocalypse Now, Journey to Hella documentary about the making of Apocalypse Now e The Conversation. If you love instead Michael Ciminoget ready to rewatch that timeless masterpiece called The Hunter.

For those looking for something new, however, here are all the news of August on Paramount +.

August 2023 Movies and TV Shows on Paramount+

THE CHEMISTRY OF DEATH – from 3 August

Psychological crime series based on the bestselling novels by Simon Beckett, starring Harry Treadaway.

BILLIONS (Season 7) – from August 12

12 episodes ending the series with Paul Giamatti and Damian Lewis.

THE INFERNAL MACHINE – from 12 August

Thriller directed by Andrew Hunt in which a controversial and lonely author (Guy Pierce) begins to receive endless letters from an obsessive fan. These force him to confront a past he thought he could escape.

REINVENTING ELVIS: THE ’68 COMEBACK – from 16 August

What happened behind the scenes of the famous ’68 Comeback of the King? This documentary directed by Steve Binder reveals it to us.

JOE PICKETT (Season 2) – from August 20

In Season 2, game warden Joe Pickett (Michael Dorman) discovers a hunter slain in the mountains and realizes that this is just one in a series of grisly murders.

LOVE IN TAIPEI – from August 25th

Film based on the best seller Loveboat, Taipei by Abigail Hing Wen, which stars Ashley Liao as Ever Wong.

iCARLY (Season 3) – from August 25th

As Carly redefines her friendship with Freddie, Spencer tries to get back to his roots, and Harper’s reunion with a longtime rival leads to an unexpected outcome.

STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS – from August 29

Seasons one, two, and three, focused on the Starfleet crew who reside on the “lower decks” of the USS Cerritos.

LE STADE (Season 1) – from 30 August

LE STADE (Season 1) – from 30 August

Docu-series that tells the story of the Stade Toulousain rugby team from 2020 to 2023.

