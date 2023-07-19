Do you already know Bar Italia in the center of Amsterdam? We recently joined the Italian restaurant and enjoyed la dolce vita. Think: delicious cocktails, pure dishes, and all that in a very photogenic setting. Italian Cuisine at its best, but in our own capital. We take you into our experience.

Bar Italia: delicious Italian Cuisine in the heart of the city center

It is Thursday evening when we arrive at Bar Italia. It is immediately noticeable that the spacious restaurant has been decorated with great taste. We take a seat at one of the tables by the window and take a look at the compact menu. The menu offers delicious antipasti, primi and secondi, but pizza lovers are also at the right place at Bar Italia. We start our dinner with the burrata salad, consisting of deliciously creamy burrata and tasty, different types of tomato. On the advice of the restaurant, we also opt for spinach and artichoke dip with fresh bread. The dip is nice and savory and rich in taste. We say: a very tasty start to our dinner.

Burrata salad | Spinach and artichoke dipSea bass filletBar Italia | Interior

Two secundi as main course: melanzane and sea bass fillet

And then doubt sets in. We are very curious about the pizzas, and have already seen a number of tasty looking ones. In the end we decide to go for two secundi, namely the melanzane and the sea bass fillet. Both very tasty, but we want to give special attention to the melanzane: this dish is a feast for the eyes and for the taste buds. The plates are clean.

Panna cotta with strawberries to top it off

For dessert, on the recommendation of the restaurant – we are impressionable as you notice 😉 – we share the panna cotta with strawberries and basil. It’s fair to say that this isn’t the prettiest dessert we’ve ever seen, but the taste more than makes up for it. We cheerfully spoon away, and then leave the busy restaurant with a good feeling. We are glad that we were allowed to join us here, and will definitely return.

