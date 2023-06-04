movies, series and programs to see on June 4th…

Many alternatives available to viewers for tonight on TV, able to satisfy every need in terms of entertainment. At 21:25, Rai 1 broadcasts the television series Blancawhile Canale 5 responds with the television miniseries The good dad. At 21:20 on Italia 1 they return Pius and Amedeo con Emigratis – The showdownwhile in prime time on Rai 2 space a Sports Sunday.

There are also several options for the cinema tonight on TV. Network 4 broadcasts in succession The green mile Of Frank Darabonttaken from the homonymous masterpiece by Stephen Kinge Nude of womanof and with Nino Manfredi. Iris responds by airing first The last eclipse Of Taylor Hackford and to follow Fatal Woman Of Brian DePalmawhile in the late evening La 7 proposes Fascists on Mars. Below, the complete list of everything that awaits us tonight on TV.

Tonight on TV: movies, series and shows to watch on June 4, 2023

Rai 1

21:25 – Blanca (television series, season 1 episode 1)

11.35pm – TG 1 Sera (news)

11.40pm – TG1 special (news)

00:50 – What is the weather like (weather forecast)

00:55 – Subheading (current events)

01:25 – Applause (column)

Rai 2

21:00 – Sports Sunday (sports column)

01:00 – Meteo 2 (weather forecast)

01:05 – Check-Up (directory)

01:55 – Appointment at the cinema (column)

Rai 3

21:25 – Kilimanjaro – The journey to come (column)

11.25 pm – TG 3 Mondo (news)

23:55 – Half an hour more (current events)

01:30 – Half an hour more – The world to come (current events)

01:50 – Out of hours. Things (never) seen (film container)

Network 4

21:25 – The green mile (film by Frank Darabont, 1999)

01:15 – Nude woman (film by Nino Manfredi, 1981)

Channel 5

21:20 – The good pope (television miniseries)

00:20 – TG 5 Notte (newscast)

Italia 1

21:20 – Emigratis – The showdown (show)

00:10 – Pressing (sports section)

01:50 – Formula E – Jakarta (motor racing)

the 7

21:15 – A particular day (column)

11:30 pm – Fascists on Mars (film by Corrado Guzzanti and Igor Skofic, 2006)

01:35 – On air (news)

TV 8

21:30 – Gialappashow (show)

01:30 – American Pie Presents: Beta House (film di Andrew Waller, 2007)

Also discover the Disney+ world for your favorite TV series

New ones

20:00 – Little Big Italy (cooking show)

00:45 – Naked Attraction Italia (dating show)

Rai Movie

21:10 – Love, weddings and other disasters (film by Dennis Dugan, 2020)

10:45pm – My Sister’s Boyfriend (film by Tom Vaughan, 2014)

00:30 – The Way West (film by Andrew V. McLaglen, 1967)

Iris

21:00 – The Last Eclipse (film by Taylor Hackford, 1995)

23:40 – Femme fatale (film by Brian De Palma, 2002)

01:55 – The third miracle (film by Agnieszka Holland, 1999)

Cielo

21:15 – Every Breath You Take – Senza respiro (film di Vaughn Stein, 2021)

11:15 pm – XXX – A red light profession (docureality)

00:15 – The culture of sex (documentary)

01:00 – Sex Diaries (documentario)

Rai 4

21:20 – Broken City (film di Allen Hughes, 2013)

23:10 – The Betrayed (film di Amanda Gusack, 2008)

00:50 – Anica – Appointment at the cinema (column)

00:55 – Demonic (film by Neill Blomkamp, ​​2021)

Rai 5

21:15 – Paradises to save (documentary)

10.15pm – Across the river and into the trees (documentary)

23:05 – The teacher changes school (film by Olivier Ayache-Vidal, 2017)

00:55 – Rai News – Night (newscast)

01:00 – TuttiFrutti (column)

01:25 – Coffee (column)

Films and TV series in bold. We are not responsible for last minute schedule changes.