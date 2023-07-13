Home » Elon Musk has unveiled xAI, an artificial intelligence “to understand the universe”
Elon Musk has unveiled xAI, an artificial intelligence "to understand the universe"

Elon Musk has founded a new company that he develops artificial intelligence. It’s called xAI and has the goal of “understanding the nature of the universe”. This is what we read on the company’s official website, where we also learn that xAI “will actively work with X (namely Twitter), Tesla and other companies to achieve its mission”. Is X is Tesla they are companies that belong to Musk and of which the entrepreneur is CEO.

The xAI team is ideally led by Musk and includes eleven people – all men – who have worked in the past in large companies developing AI: OpenAI, Google ResearchMicrosoft Research, and DeepMind.

The supervisor of xAI is And Hendrycks, who currently serves as director of the Center for AI Safety. The latter is a non-profit association in San Francisco which recently published a short apocalyptic letter in which the risks deriving from AI are compared to those associated with nuclear weapons and pandemics. And the extinction of humanity is assumed if artificial intelligence is not properly regulated. The letter in question was signed by more than 250 artificial intelligence experts including Geoffrey Hinton and Yoshua Bengio, considered (along with Meta’s Yann LeCun) the fathers of modern artificial intelligence.

