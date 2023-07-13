Implementing the Spirit of the Provincial Party Committee Plenary Session: Continuing the ’88 Strategy’ with Bravery

All departments and units in our province have recently been actively studying and implementing the spirit of the Third Plenary Session of the 15th Provincial Party Committee. This meeting has made important arrangements for the comprehensive study and implementation of the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping and the “Eight-Eight Strategy”. It has provided us with a clear direction and a consensus moving forward.

The Organization Department of the Provincial Party Committee held a ministerial meeting to convey the spirit of the Plenary Session. The meeting emphasized the need to systematically and deeply study the spirit of the session, and to creatively implement and innovate in our work. It also highlighted the importance of combining the implementation of the session’s spirit with the study and implementation of the spirit of the National Organizational Work Conference. The department is actively preparing for various meetings, promoting theme education, and conducting research on outstanding young cadres.

The Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection held a meeting to convey the spirit of the Plenary Session. The meeting stressed the importance of discipline inspection and supervision agencies at all levels in studying and implementing the spirit of the session. It highlighted the need to focus on supervision and protection, and to deepen the system governance to create a provincial example of high-quality positive wind, discipline, and anti-corruption. The commission is also focused on strengthening the team by solidifying the foundation of diligence and integrity, improving the ability of diligence and integrity, and showing the effect of diligence and integrity.

The United Front Work Department of the Provincial Party Committee held a ministerial meeting to convey the spirit of the Plenary Session. The meeting emphasized the need to anchor the goal and continue implementing the spirit of the session. It highlighted the importance of building the “Zhijiang Concentric” brand and work matrix to play an exemplary and leading role in promoting the high-quality development of united front work. The department is deeply implementing the “concentric and common prosperity” project to help achieve common prosperity.

The Political and Legal Committee of the Provincial Party Committee held a plenary meeting to convey the spirit of the Plenary Session. The meeting emphasized the need to combine the study and implementation of the spirit of the session with the study and implementation of the spirit of the General Secretary’s important instructions. The committee is taking the lead in benchmarking and comprehensively promoting the modernization of ideological concepts, systems, and capabilities of political and legal work. It aims to build a safer and rule-of-law Zhejiang.

The Propaganda Department of the Provincial Party Committee held a ministerial meeting to convey the spirit of the Plenary Session. The meeting highlighted the need to quickly create an upsurge of publicity and interpretation, focusing on telling the story of General Secretary Xi Jinping and explaining his socialist thought with Chinese characteristics in the new era. The department aims to make the spirit of the session deeply rooted in the hearts of the people and to make the implementation of the “Eight-Eight Strategy” a conscious action.

The General Office of the Provincial Party Committee held a meeting to convey the spirit of the Plenary Session. The meeting emphasized the need to promote the “Eight-Eight Strategy” in depth and solidity. The office is actively working on practical measures to implement the spirit of the session.

Overall, all departments and units in our province are determined to study and implement the spirit of the Provincial Party Committee Plenary Session. They are committed to bravely carrying out their mission and continuing to write a great article on the new journey with new responsibilities and actions.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

