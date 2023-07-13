Elastic compression stockings: in these cases you absolutely must not wear them, what can happen

The support type elastic stockings play a fundamental role for health but in some cases they are to be avoided.

The elastic support stockings are of various typologies, they can concern only the lower part of the calf or the whole leg, be very tight or not, veiled or thicker. There are many variations that have nothing to do with the aesthetic question but are chosen only for a factor of functioning at the physical level.

In fact, these always require the doctor’s indication and they cannot be used improperly because they have direct consequences on health, even if they are simple socks.

In fact, they are designed for those who suffer from specific pathologies and use them differentlyperhaps when there is no need, involves health risks.

Elastic compression stockings: what are they for?

Elastic stockings are nothing more than compression stockings that can be used both day and night, which look like normal socks or can be so thick that they look like pants. And they have the function of improving the venous insufficiency of the lower limbs, therefore the circulation.

What are elastic stockings for and when to avoid using them (tantasalute.it)

Produced with a particular material and very stringent That helps blood circulate and route better to the heart, stockings can also be used for other reasons. When, for example, a person suffers from phlebitis. Or, when there are lung problems or other underlying conditions.

Precisely for this reason they should not be used without medical indication. There are people who work a lot of time on their feet and buy them thinking they will improve circulation. Unless they are given by the doctor, however, they are not a very good idea in this sense. Pregnant women absolutely cannot wear them, because they could have problems unless they are in specific conditions. Sometimes indeed they are suggested to those who walk a lot or too little, to pregnant women. Since there are contraindications, it is important to understand when and how they should be used. And above all, never rely on DIY.

Stockings are found in pharmacy and have an absolute value that determines the compression of the elastic. The important thing is to always request a Medical consultation, without embarking on paths based on hearsay or thinking of doing a good thing. Only a doctor can give you effective indications in this regard and also explain what type to wear, knee-highs or one-piece, and what outfit.