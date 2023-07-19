Home » MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPRIM X 12G: A Powerful Graphics Card for Immersive Gaming Experience with Ray Tracing and DLSS 3
MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPRIM X 12G: A Powerful Graphics Card for Immersive Gaming Experience with Ray Tracing and DLSS 3

Title: MSI Unveils Powerful GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPRIM X 12G Graphics Card with Ada Lovelace Architecture

Introduction: MSI has introduced its latest graphics card, the MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPRIM X 12G, featuring advanced technology and exceptional gaming capabilities. Equipped with the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti graphics processor based on the new Ada Lovelace architecture, this graphics card provides an immersive gaming experience, thanks to its impressive specifications.

Impressive Specifications: The MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPRIM X 12G boasts up to 5888 sets of CUDA cores, 34 sets of third-generation ray tracing cores, and 136 sets of fourth-generation Tensor cores. These features allow for realistic ray tracing and improved AI calculations, resulting in stunning lighting effects and smoother gameplay.

Enhanced Cooling Solution: To ensure optimal performance, the graphics card utilizes a three-fan cooling solution along with a thick high-efficiency heat sink. This design enables effective heat dissipation, allowing gamers to enjoy extended gaming sessions without worrying about overheating.

Stylish Design: The SUPRIM LOGO concept on the back of the graphics card takes inspiration from diamond crystals and geometric shapes, emphasizing both technology and high-quality materials. Additionally, the package includes a display card support frame and an exclusive mouse pad, adding to the overall appeal of the product.

Ray Tracing and Realism: The Ada Lovelace architecture fully supports ray tracing, simulating the way light travels in the real world. The ray tracing core of the graphics card enhances lighting and shadow effects, resulting in a more realistic gaming experience. With games like “Dianyu Renke 2077” utilizing these features, players can expect an enhanced level of immersion.

AI Technology: The GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPRIM X 12G also incorporates DLSS 3 technology, which utilizes AI calculations to improve the FPS (frames per second) of games. DLSS 3 works by enlarging the game screen without distortion, providing higher resolutions and preserving image quality. This technology, combined with the graphics card’s powerful Tensor cores, delivers a smoother gaming experience.

Improved Performance: Benchmark tests demonstrate the significant improvement achieved through DLSS 3. In “Dianyu Renke 2077,” the game’s FPS increased from 23.76 to 95.96 with DLSS 3 and optical multi-frame generation. In “Diablo IV,” the FPS rose from 205 to 259. Similarly, “Microsoft Flight Simulator” showcased improved FPS, going from 62 to 126 after enabling DLSS 3.

Conclusion: The release of the MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPRIM X 12G graphics card with Ada Lovelace architecture brings exciting advancements to the gaming community. With its impressive specifications, superior cooling capabilities, and support for ray tracing and AI technology, this graphics card is a powerhouse that promises a remarkable gaming experience. Upgrade to the GeForce RTX 40 series and elevate your gaming to new heights.

