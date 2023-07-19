NCT DREAM’s 3rd Regular Album “ISTJ” Pre-Sales Exceed 4.2 Million Copies, Members Thank Fans for Support

Korean boy group NCT DREAM has achieved a major milestone with their latest album “ISTJ”. According to reports, the pre-sales for the group’s 3rd regular album have surpassed an impressive 4.2 million copies. The members of NCT DREAM are incredibly grateful for the overwhelming support from their fans.

In a press conference held on the 17th to commemorate the release of “ISTJ”, NCT DREAM expressed their gratitude for the tremendous success of their album. This latest achievement marks a significant increase compared to their previous album “Glitch Mode”, which recorded 2.07 million pre-sales.

The members thanked their fans for always supporting them and helping them reach new heights in their career. They expressed their desire to have a happy and successful journey with their fans, emphasizing the importance of their supporters’ contributions. NCT DREAM acknowledges that their fans have consistently surpassed their expectations, motivating them to constantly strive for excellence. They conveyed their sincere thanks and love to everyone involved in making this achievement possible.

Currently, NCT DREAM is busy preparing for their comeback and fans can expect a series of exciting activities from the group. With their incredible popularity and the anticipation surrounding their latest album, it is expected that NCT DREAM will continue to captivate audiences with their talent and unique style.

The success of “ISTJ” showcases NCT DREAM’s growing global influence and solidifies their position as one of the leading boy groups in the industry. As fans eagerly await the release of the album, it is evident that NCT DREAM’s popularity shows no signs of waning. The group’s ability to consistently break records and exceed expectations is a testament to their hard work and dedication.

Fans can look forward to enjoying NCT DREAM’s latest album, as well as their upcoming activities that promise to showcase the group’s talent and creativity. As they continue to conquer new milestones, NCT DREAM remains grateful for the unwavering support of their fans and looks forward to sharing more memorable moments together.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

