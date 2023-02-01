MSI will hold the MSI MSIology virtual press conference at 02:00 AM on 2/2, and will announce a new generation of notebook models using NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 notebook GPUs and 13th generation Intel Core HX series processors, and will open pre-orders and Early bird discount.

New Stealth Notebook Series: The new Stealth 16 Studio and Stealth 14 Studio. These two laptops are designed in eye-catching pure white and starry blue color schemes. The Stealth 16 Studio is built with an aluminum-magnesium alloy body. The weight is less than 2kg, and the thickness is less than 2mm. The Stealth 14 Studio uses MSI Vapor Chamber thermal design.

Extreme Performance Titan GT / Raider GE Series: Titan GT77 HX adopts i9-13980HX processor and RTX 4090 notebook GPU, and MSI OverBoost Ultra exclusive technology can reach 250W power consumption, even allows 8 P-cores to reach a high clock speed of 5.2GHz, and uses 4K/144 Hz MiniLED Display.

and Raider GE78 HX The series brings a brand-new body design, inspired by the aerodynamic design of sports cars, and adopts the innovative Smart TouchPad, which designs commonly used function hotkeys on the touchpad and can be customized, allowing players to have a newer generation of e-sports Laptop experience.

In addition, the new Cyborg 15 model is also launched, with a glass fiber translucent body design, allowing players to see the internal hardware components, giving players a new experience in daily gaming; and Prestige 13 Evo, a thin and light design weighing less than 1 kg , equipped with a 75Whs long-lasting battery, it is the best partner for meeting or traveling all day long.

Prestige 16 Studio will be equipped with GeForce RTX 40 series notebook GPU, and has been verified by NVIDIA Studio, which is expected to achieve higher work efficiency and excellent performance; the Modern series has been updated with new color options of star blue and rose beige.

Interested players can lock in the MSI MSIology online presentation at 2 am tomorrow!

source: tw.msi.com