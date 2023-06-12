MSI Pulse GL66 Gaming Laptop Sale, i7-12700H + RTX 3070 Unique Graphics Greatly Save US$500

The Engadget editorial team is committed to searching for high-quality products and preferential prices for you. Some of the linked merchants in the article have a cooperative relationship with Engadget, and the pricing and supply may change. Everything is based on the latest information of the merchants.

MSI’s Gaming Laptop Sale is here again. This time, two high-spec laptops, the MSI Pulse GL66 and MSI Stealth 15M, have a 30% discount, and both are equipped with RTX 30 series discrete graphics cards.

MSI Pulse GL66

The MSI Pulse GL66 gaming laptop is equipped with a 15.6-inch FHD display with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz, ensuring smooth and lag-free gaming images. The internal specifications are Intel Core 12th generation i7-12700H processor, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD, plus the GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card of the laptop version, which can meet the needs of most games, and more can be installed if necessary RAM. In terms of connection performance, the MSI Stealth 15M is equipped with 2 USB-C and 1 USB-A ports, as well as an HDMI interface and a 3.5mm audio interface.

Now the price of MSI Pulse GL66 is US$1,099, which is US$500 less than the original price of US$1,599.

MSI Stealth 15M

MSI Stealth 15M is also equipped with a 15.6-inch FHD screen with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz. It weighs 1.78kg and is only about 1.6 cm thick. It is equipped with an Intel Core i7-1260P processor, a notebook version of the GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card and 16GB of DDR5 RAM. In terms of connection performance, the MSI Stealth 15M is equipped with 2 USB-C and 1 USB-A ports, as well as an HDMI interface and a 3.5mm audio interface.

On Amazon, it is being reduced from the original price of US$1,399 to US$1,000, saving up to US$399.

