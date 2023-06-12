I would like black leather (12/06/2023)

The video in which Faith tells of how the community turned away from her when her two children were born is moving. About how the other children in the village don’t play with her. The only “fault” of Aisha and Akram, who are now 4 and 2 years old, is that they have white skin. They are two albino children, born to dark-skinned parents. Faith was abandoned by her husband, the community isolated the mother and children, seeing a curse in that white skin. Faith has a fruit stand and people don’t come to buy if her children are next to her. Cbm has equipped Aisha and Akram with special glasses with dark lenses to be able to see better, as well as headphones and sunscreen to protect their sensitive skin: so Aisha, who has reached school age, will be able to attend lessons and learn to read and write like all other children.