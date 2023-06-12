Enel focuses on fiber, internet connection together with light

It’s been on air since June 10th the new spot Energy for TV, signed by Saatchi & Saatchi (Publicis Groupe), dedicated to new Enel Fibra offer. The commercial uses an innovative and spectacular approach to tell the company’s commitment to leading its customers towards an increasingly connected and technological future. The goal is to simplify the lives of its customers, adding the possibility of having a fiber connection to the energy supply, accelerating the energy transition along the road through the electrification of consumption and other innovative solutions.

Enel Fibra with technology Fiber To The Home (FTTH) allows you to browse, thanks a modem WiFi 6, at speeds of up to 1 Gigabit/s in download and 300 Mbit/s in upload without activation costs. There are two possibilities: for those who are already Enel Energia customers, it is possible to activate Enel Fibra at the price of 22.90 euros per month for the first 12 months (thereafter you will pay 24.90 euros); for those who do not yet have a supply with Enel Energia, the cost is 24.90 euros per month for the first 12 months (26.90 starting from the second year).

Lo spot it has an ironic, spectacular and incisive style, with a dynamic directing approach characterized by a pop aesthetic in which some of the solutions and technologies offered by Enel are shown: the robots, made up of solar panels, are linked to renewable energy; spaceships, made with heat pumps and trucks with induction plates on board, refer to the electrification of consumption. The balloons with the balcony photovoltaic panels on the basket are a reference to the self-production of energy, while the characters, linked to social networks and the gaming universe, refer to the launch of the fibre. (Ticker)