by livesicilia.it – ​​2 hours ago

3′ OF READING PALERMO – A long conference of the group leaders, a meeting at times tense in the presence of the mayor Roberto Lagalla called to get the majority and the entire council out of the swamp in which it seemed to have ended up. Yes…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Council, Lagalla unlocks the impasse: work resumes tomorrow appeared 2 hours ago in the online newspaper livesicilia.it».