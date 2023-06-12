Inter meets Chelsea: goals for Lukaku and Koulibaly. Transfer market news

Sporting director Ausilio will fly to London to meet the Blues: they will work to renew Lukaku’s loan and to understand if there are conditions for taking Koualibaly on loan. Defense also likes Bisseck, born in 2000 from Aarhus
The disappointment for the Champions League final lost against City now archived, at home Inter now we are thinking about strengthening the squad in view of next season. Work has already begun, with the sporting director Piero Ausilio who will have in the next few days Plan a trip to London to meet Chelsea. Many issues on the table between the two clubs, first of all the possible renewal of Romelu Lukaku’s loan. We recall that the Belgian forward will return to England as per the agreement made a year ago (he had returned to the Nerazzurri on a dry loan for one season) but the hope of the Inter managers is to be able to retain the player also in the next seasonthus renewing the loan.
Koulibaly, Lukaku and more: the names on the table between Inter and Chelsea
In the face-to-face with Chelsea, Inter director Ausilio will try to understand if there will be the possibility of borrowing other players from the Blues – Lukaku-style operation: the name that most teases the nerazzurri is that of Kalidou Koulibaly, but it remains to be seen whether Chelsea are willing to deprive themselves of the former Napoli defender on loan and in the event that there would then be an attempt to overcome the obstacle to his salary (9 million euros net). The Nerazzurri will try anyway. Inter who will also ask for information on Chalobahdefender also treated last summer, e Loftus-Cheek, midfielder who in recent weeks has also been in Milan’s sights. In the meeting with Chelsea, Inter will also understand the real intentions of the London club on Onana: the Blues are also negotiating Roberto Sanchez, Brighton goalkeeper, so it is not said that they will decide to sink on Onana.
Pleases Bisseck, defender of Aarhus
Among the priorities of the Inter summer market there is certainly that of reinforcing the backlog. The new name for the Nerazzurri defense is that of Yann Aurel Bisseck, defender class 2000 dell’Aarhus (Danish company) and the German Under 21 national team. The boy, 35 appearances and 5 goals last season, has a release clause set at 7 million euros: the intermediary who will negotiate his transfer is expected in Italy in the next few hours, with the nerazzurri who will try to understand the conditions of the operation. The Nerazzurri’s agenda also includes an appointment for Nicholas Conradfull-back born in 2000 from Ternana on whom Inter boasts a repurchase right.