Inter meets Chelsea: goals for Lukaku and Koulibaly. Transfer market news

Sporting director Ausilio will fly to London to meet the Blues: they will work to renew Lukaku's loan and to understand if there are conditions for taking Koualibaly on loan. Defense also likes Bisseck, born in 2000 from Aarhus

The disappointment for the Champions League final lost against City now archived, at home Inter now we are thinking about strengthening the squad in view of next season. Work has already begun, with the sporting director Piero Ausilio who will have in the next few days Plan a trip to London to meet Chelsea. Many issues on the table between the two clubs, first of all the possible renewal of Romelu Lukaku’s loan. We recall that the Belgian forward will return to England as per the agreement made a year ago (he had returned to the Nerazzurri on a dry loan for one season) but the hope of the Inter managers is to be able to retain the player also in the next seasonthus renewing the loan.

Koulibaly, Lukaku and more: the names on the table between Inter and Chelsea In the face-to-face with Chelsea, Inter director Ausilio will try to understand if there will be the possibility of borrowing other players from the Blues – Lukaku-style operation: the name that most teases the nerazzurri is that of Kalidou Koulibaly, but it remains to be seen whether Chelsea are willing to deprive themselves of the former Napoli defender on loan and in the event that there would then be an attempt to overcome the obstacle to his salary (9 million euros net). The Nerazzurri will try anyway. Inter who will also ask for information on Chalobahdefender also treated last summer, e Loftus-Cheek, midfielder who in recent weeks has also been in Milan’s sights. In the meeting with Chelsea, Inter will also understand the real intentions of the London club on Onana: the Blues are also negotiating Roberto Sanchez, Brighton goalkeeper, so it is not said that they will decide to sink on Onana. See also World Swimming Championships 2022, the program of 2 July and the Italians in the race - Sport - Other Sports

Pleases Bisseck, defender of Aarhus Among the priorities of the Inter summer market there is certainly that of reinforcing the backlog. The new name for the Nerazzurri defense is that of Yann Aurel Bisseck, defender class 2000 dell’Aarhus (Danish company) and the German Under 21 national team. The boy, 35 appearances and 5 goals last season, has a release clause set at 7 million euros: the intermediary who will negotiate his transfer is expected in Italy in the next few hours, with the nerazzurri who will try to understand the conditions of the operation. The Nerazzurri’s agenda also includes an appointment for Nicholas Conradfull-back born in 2000 from Ternana on whom Inter boasts a repurchase right.

champions Inter deserves applause: the report cards of the season Two cups, a Champions League final played on a par with Manchester City and proudly lost: Inter’s season, despite the knockout in Istanbul, is one of applause. Like the ones that the Nerazzurri gave to Inzaghi’s team. These votes and judgments by Stefano De Grandis THE SPECIAL ON THE CHAMPIONS FINAL INZAGHI 7.5 – BETWEEN THE DREAM AND TWO REALITIES The newcomer to the championship lost badly, with 12 unexpected defeats, and a fourth-place score, in the end he was well covered. Two cups won and the extraordinary journey in the Champions League were the foundation. And the make-up gave Simone the best image. Dry matches prepare them wonderfully. And he also keeps the City of the treble on the string until the end ONANA 8 – SHYNESS IS ELSEWHERE At first mostly physical and exuberant. With which he overtook Handanovic and overturned a series of initiatives on a still conservative defence. Immediately good with the feet, as a reference point for starting the action, then more and more confident even between the posts. Not only in desperate closures, but also in ordinary management See also Cristiano Ronaldo sums up his first season with Al-Nassr and his new life in Saudi Arabia DARMIAN 7.5 – LIKE PARSLEY, IT NEVER FAILS He starts as an alternative to push on the wing, on the right but also on the left, generous and tenacious and with a few goals in his shoes. But when Skriniar gets hurt, author of a disappointing start and with his contract expiring, he carves out a new starting role. And he doesn’t even look bad as an arm in arm of the three. Punctual in marking, very good at widening when the game needs to be restarted