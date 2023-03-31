MSI Summit/ Prestige Business Laptop Promotion Buy a machine in April and get a Bluetooth mouse and wool felt mouse pad!!

In addition to the e-sports series, MSI has also been actively developing business, document, and creator series laptops in recent years, maintaining a consistent luxury and high-efficiency brand positioning. MSI’s Summit and Prestige series are loved by many high-end business people.

On the eve of the issuance of consumer coupons in Hong Kong, MSI has launched a limited-time offer for a new generation of business laptops. As long as you purchase the new 13th-generation Summit and Prestige series business models and log in on the event page, you can get MSI branded computer bags, wool felt slides Mouse pad, bluetooth mouse and many other great gifts!

Top Business — Summit E16 Flip A13V

The Summit series discounted in this event is MSI’s highest-end business series computers, which support touch screen and 360° reversible design, which can challenge various meeting situations and office situations.

The Summit E16 Flip A13V is the latest generation performance king! Equipped with up to the new 13th generation Intel® Core™ i7 processor and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 40 series graphics card, it provides excellent productivity and security. Whether you need design requirements or high-end computing systems, Summit can accompany you to face various challenges, and work with business elites to reach a new peak in your career.

Summit E16 Flip A13V

– Equipped with the 13th generation i7 processor

-GeForce RTX4050 GPU

-360° reversible design

-16:10 golden ratio screen

-Support MSI Pen touch

Price: $16,999

Texture performance—only 990g of Prestige 13 EVO A13M

The Prestige series of business notebooks have excellent performance, high portability and beautiful slim body design, perfectly combining the elements required for mobile business work. It only weighs 990g, but it can provide up to 16 hours of battery life, which is most suitable for business people who need to travel.

The latest generation of Prestige 13 Evo has passed the Intel® Evo™ platform certification, which means that it is an efficient, thin and light notebook approved by Intel, which can definitely provide excellent productivity for every wonderful moment of your work and life.

Prestige 13 EVO A13M

-Intel® Evo™ platform certification

-16:10 golden ratio screen

-990g Extremely thin

-Wi-Fi 6E ultra-fast wireless network

– Up to 16 hours of long-lasting battery life

