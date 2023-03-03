MSIology 2023: Our first impressions of MSI's new line of laptops

At our recent press event in Gothenburg, Sweden, we had expected MSI to show off their new refreshed line of laptops, and they didn’t fail here, even introducing a few new models. Most of them feature a 16:10 display ratio, Nvidia RTX 40-series graphics and 13th-gen Intel H-series CPUs. Let’s review some models.

The Creator Z17 HX Studio A13V may have a long name, but in a nutshell, it’s an ultra-compact 19mm chassis laptop with a pen-style touchscreen and a 100% DCI-P3, Calman-validated display , and cooled by a vapor chamber. Meanwhile, MSI showed off their new MSI Pen 2 with a graphite tip, USB charging, computer magnetic lock and 4096 pressure levels.

For the enterprise, MSI’s Prestige 13 Evo series is in the spotlight, 990g thanks to the use of magnesium-aluminum alloy and 15 hours of battery life, while still featuring LPDDR5 memory, Wi-Fi 6E and Intel Iris Xe graphics, and Prestige 14 Evo, 16Evo and 16Studio variants. In the more creative corner is the Summit E16 Flip A13V – quite a mouthful, can flip and stand, naturally has 360-degree flip, 11-hour battery, and stays slim at 16.85mm.

Here is an ad:

For home users, MSI has introduced more subtle colors in the slim Modern 15 and Modern 14 series, named after the screen size, and despite their small size, each has a full input and up to 2TB of storage . It looks like MSI will be targeting the more affordable everyday laptop market at breakneck speed.

However, the new gaming laptops are by far the most interesting – we’re all about a gaming medium at the end of the day. There are some new devices on the more affordable end, but for those who prefer the existing line, there are upgrades, and plenty, while prices seem to remain at their previous levels.

The new Cyborg series is probably the most interesting, with Intel 13th generation CPUs and Nvidia RTX 4060 graphics, it brings DLSS 3 to entry-level gaming laptops, while having a 144Hz display, and still being thin and light to 2 kg. The Katana series has also been upgraded with RTX 40 graphics and Intel’s 13th generation, and now it has a little brother – the Sword series is smaller, lighter and whiter.

Here is an ad:

For those who need a laptop for gaming as well as rendering and computing purposes, the upgraded Vector series with its Nvidia RTX 4070 and Intel 13700HX seems to be a strong candidate as it also offers strong cooling Function. For gaming, it comes with a whopping 240Hz panel and SteelSeries keyboard.

Last but not least is the updated Titan series – which has reached a more mobile size. We actually just bought one at the office, this behemoth costs an arm and a leg but will get you mobile RTX 4090 graphics, 64 GB of DDR5 memory, Intel’s 24 core 13980HX and a 17.3″ 4K/144Hz MiniLED display screen, and 4TB of NVMe storage. how expensive is it Very.

Most of the models should be in stores by the time you read this, however, MSI did reveal that some variants are selling so fast that they’ve already sold out.