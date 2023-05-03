Home » Mushroom researcher Dr. Andrey Yurkov receives Johanna Westerdjik Award
by admin
Mushroom researcher Dr. Andrey Yurkov receives Johanna Westerdjik Award

Renowned award for scientists of the Leibniz Institute DSMZ

On April 17, 2023, Dr. Andrey Yurkov from the Leibniz Institute DSMZ-German Collection of Microorganisms and Cell Cultures GmbH received the Johanna Westerdijk Award 2023. The Westerdijk Fungal Biodiversity Institute in Utrecht, Netherlands, has presented this prestigious award every year since 2008 to researchers who have made an outstanding contribution to the culture collection of the Westerdijk Fungal Biodiversity Institute and have made an exceptional career in mycology. Award nominees are judged on the basis of the quality, quantity and originality of their scientific contributions to the mushroom collection and related research.

Working at the Leibniz Institute DSMZ since 2012: Dr. Andrey Yurkov

dr Andrey Yurkov has been employed at the Leibniz Institute DSMZ since 2012, studied at Lomonosov University in Moscow and received his doctorate there in 2006. He is a member of the Board of Trustees for Health-Relevant Fungi at the Leibniz Institute DSMZ. The 2023 award went to Dr. Andrey Yurkov to recognize his great contribution to mushroom collection and research on yeasts from natural habitats. These cultures of new and rare yeasts were collected by him and his collaborators over many years.

Andrey Yurkov is a recognized mushroom expert

Doctor Yurkov is a world-renowned expert in yeast systematics and taxonomy and an active member of professional societies, organizations and commissions such as the WFCC (World Federation for Culture Collections), the IMA (International Mycological Association) and the ICTF (International Commission on the Taxonomy of Fungi ). Soil samples taken at the sites of the DFG Biodiversity Exploratories by Dr. Andrey Yurkov led to the isolation of more than 100 fungal species. Subsequent studies further increased the number of known soil yeasts. Together with his team, the renowned fungus researcher also examined yeasts that are associated with plants and insects. Most of the new fungal strains he discovered were deposited in the CBS collection of the Westerdijk Fungal Biodiversity Institute.

The DSMZ is the largest bioresource center in the world. The collection currently includes over 82,000 bioresources.

