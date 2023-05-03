Increased police presence in all schools in BiH due to the massacre in Belgrade | Info

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Srpska undertakes a series of activities aimed at the safety of schools in Srpska, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Srpska announced.

Source: Mondo – Slaven Petković

The Ministry of Internal Affairs informed the citizens that on the occasion of today’s tragic event in the Belgrade elementary school, when a student of that school shot and killed eight students, increased presence of police officers near primary and secondary schools in the Republic of Srpska with the aim of preventive action and that there is no reason for anxiety.

“Police officers of the MUP of the Republika Srpska have been continuously undertaking a whole series of activities for years through various projects, such as “School policeman”, “Protection of children from dangers on the Internet”, “Prevention of peer violence” and others, and in the coming period they will be further strengthened”, it was announced from the MUP.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of the RS adds that they are in contact with all competent institutions in the Republic of Srpska that deal with issues of children, education and growing up, in order to avoid events like this in Belgrade in the future, and all with the aim of an even more serious multidisciplinary approach to the establishment of long-term systemic solutions for the protection of children.

The Ministries of Internal Affairs in all cantons of the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina have decided to temporarily increase the number of police officers in primary and secondary schools after the massacre in Belgrade.