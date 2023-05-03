Home » They were from Maracaibo! Father and daughter die trying to cross the Darien jungle
News

They were from Maracaibo! Father and daughter die trying to cross the Darien jungle

by admin
They were from Maracaibo! Father and daughter die trying to cross the Darien jungle

Father and daughter were swept away by the unexpected current of the river and despite the help they received, the river took them away

Despite the help they received from the people who were at the time

A father and his daughter lost their lives trying to cross one of the many rivers located in the Darien jungle.

The victims were identified as Armando Yánez, 45, and Airmairis Yánez, 19, who were natives of Maracaibo, Zulia state.

About the event it was known that both were trying to cross the river, when they were swept away by the current.

The fateful event was reported by Alirio Espinoza, who was Airmairis’s boyfriend and who was also traveling with them.

Father and daughter were helped by other migrants, however, the force of the river dragged them away

Father and daughter fought for their lives

According to Espinoza, they were crossing a river when the flow suddenly increased. Airmairis and his father were left in the middle of the current with a group of people who were also looking to migrate north.

Seeing that his daughter was trapped, Armando tried to save her, but in desperation, someone else plunged her further into the water. Both Armando and Alirio tried to grab her, but the force of the river dragged them away.

Alirio managed to survive and was found by journalists in the Bajo Chiquito del Darién rural camp, where he received first aid, since he had injuries to his feet and legs.

He was also able to communicate with the relatives of the Yánez and his father, who was waiting for him in Boston, United States.

Airmairis lived with her boyfriend Alirio in the Lomas del Valle I sector, in Maracaibo, while her father Armando constantly traveled to Colombia for his work.

See also  Social housing in Treviso, here is the call for applications

The loved ones of the deceased are managing everything necessary to repatriate the bodies of the father and daughter, who allegedly had relatives in Panama and Colombia.

Also read:

Clarify your doubts! When do they pay the new War Bond? Who are the beneficiaries?

You may also like

The Supreme Court asked for the record of...

Music for Rome, tribute to Luciano Berio –...

Jorge Tovar after decision of the Council of...

A sudden earthquake occurred late at night in...

Challenges of the Cop-28 and the UAE

Trame Sonore, great chamber music lights up Mantova...

The big loser was Roy

3rd ODI, New Zealand win the toss and...

Turin, the Royal Church of San Lorenzo returns...

Talentos Santa Rosa, undefeated in the U-15 National...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy