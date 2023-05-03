They were from Maracaibo! Father and daughter die trying to cross the Darien jungle

Father and daughter were swept away by the unexpected current of the river and despite the help they received, the river took them away

A father and his daughter lost their lives trying to cross one of the many rivers located in the Darien jungle.

The victims were identified as Armando Yánez, 45, and Airmairis Yánez, 19, who were natives of Maracaibo, Zulia state.

About the event it was known that both were trying to cross the river, when they were swept away by the current.

The fateful event was reported by Alirio Espinoza, who was Airmairis’s boyfriend and who was also traveling with them.

Father and daughter fought for their lives

According to Espinoza, they were crossing a river when the flow suddenly increased. Airmairis and his father were left in the middle of the current with a group of people who were also looking to migrate north.

Seeing that his daughter was trapped, Armando tried to save her, but in desperation, someone else plunged her further into the water. Both Armando and Alirio tried to grab her, but the force of the river dragged them away.

Alirio managed to survive and was found by journalists in the Bajo Chiquito del Darién rural camp, where he received first aid, since he had injuries to his feet and legs.

He was also able to communicate with the relatives of the Yánez and his father, who was waiting for him in Boston, United States.

Airmairis lived with her boyfriend Alirio in the Lomas del Valle I sector, in Maracaibo, while her father Armando constantly traveled to Colombia for his work.

The loved ones of the deceased are managing everything necessary to repatriate the bodies of the father and daughter, who allegedly had relatives in Panama and Colombia.

