Ukraine, Zelensky surprise in Helsinki – Corriere TV

(LaPresse) Volodymyr Zelensky’s surprise visit to Helsinki. The Ukrainian president has arrived in the Finnish capital, where he will participate in a one-day summit of the Nordic countries, namely Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Iceland. These countries largely sided with Ukraine after the Russian invasion on February 24, 2022. Zelensky is expected to meet the four premiers, gathered in the residence of Finnish President Sauli Niinisto, who will discuss their support for Kiev. (LaPresse/Ap)