Ukraine, to date 78 thousand tons of weapons have been supplied by NATO countries

Up to now 78 thousand tons of Western armaments have reached Ukraine: if they had been transported along the roads, they would have required 3,250 trucks of the maximum capacity. But almost all of them were handled with large cargo planes, ships and railway convoys bound for sorting terminals in Poland and Romania. The headquarters of this operation is in Germany, not far from Stuttgart, where the headquarters that coordinates war supplies in Kiev has been set up in the Patch barracks: soldiers from 26 nations, mainly Americans and British, operate there.

