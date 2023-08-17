Home » Musk replies to Sangiuliano: “Thanks, but no fighting in Italy. Zuckerberg has refused the offer”
Technology

Musk replies to Sangiuliano: “Thanks, but no fighting in Italy. Zuckerberg has refused the offer”

by admin
Musk replies to Sangiuliano: “Thanks, but no fighting in Italy. Zuckerberg has refused the offer”

An answer in Italian. Directly to a post by the Minister of Culture, Gennaro Sangiuliano. Elon Musk breaks the silence in the morning on X: “I want to thank Minister Sangiuliano for his kindness and willingness to organize an entertainment, cultural and charity event in Italy. We wanted to promote the history of Ancient Rome with the support of experts and at the same time raise money for American Veterans and children’s hospitals in Italy. Zuckerberg declined the offer because he is not interested in this approach. He just wants to fight if the UFC organizes the fight. I’m always ready to fight anyway.”

Musk therefore suggests that there will probably be no meeting in Italy. Not in the terms agreed with the minister at least. The number one of X replies 5 days later to the message from Sangiuliano in which the minister announced that he had had a “long and friendly” conversation with Musk. Conversation in which the two had established that the meeting would take place in Italy. Not in Rome. And for charitable purposes. Musk confirms, but specifies: the fight cannot be done in those terms. And he attributes the responsibility for the change of course to Zuckerberg. Guilty – according to him – of wanting to fight in an event of the UFC, the association that promotes mixed martial arts fights in the United States.

Two days ago Zuckerberg made things clear in a post on Threads, the anti-Twitter social network launched a few weeks ago. He accused Musk of being “not serious”. Then he hinted that the meeting would no longer take place: “I offered a real appointment for a real meeting. Dana White (president of UFC) offered to organize a real race, for charity”.

See also  SAP Labs France doubles the charging of electric vehicles...

And again: “Elon does not confirm a date, then says he needs surgery and now asks instead to do a ‘practice round’ in my backyard. If Elon wants to seriously consider a real date and an official event, he knows how to reach me. If not, it’s time to move on. I focus on competing with people who take the sport seriously.”

Subjects

You may also like

Hasbro Launches Hasbro Entertainment, Unifying TV, Film, and...

In the future, Kreisel Electric batteries will be...

Musk replies to Sangiuliano: “No fighting in Italy....

Shiba Inu-Led Puzzle Game ‘Humanity’ Surpasses 1 Million...

Preload started, Steam players still have to wait

Year-end price expectations for Bitcoin, Ethereum and Altcoins

Exoprimal Introduces 10 New Exosuit Variants with Unique...

Successfully get started with the new practical book...

Lego’s new Concorde reminds us that we’ve already...

Arc’Teryx Veilance Releases Breathable Windproof Clothing for Urban...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy