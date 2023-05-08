Musk wants to delete inactive Twitter accounts

The owner of the short message service announced that accounts that have not been active for years will be deleted. Exactly how many years is unclear.

Twitter owner Elon Musk has announced that the short message service will be deleting accounts that have not been active for several years. The number of followers should decrease as a result, Musk writes on Twitter. The profile names of the deleted accounts would be available again, he emphasized on Monday. There was initially no information on how many years of inactivity the accounts should be removed.

A few days ago, Musk indicated that the service could delete the account of the US broadcaster NPR if it didn’t start publishing tweets again. Now there is talk of complete inactivity. In fact, Twitter rules require users to log in at least once every 30 days to keep their accounts from being considered inactive. The interpretation of the pending deletion would therefore be more generous.

(APA/dpa)