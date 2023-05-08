Without a dance of candidates, they demand to test the anti-crack formula valued by the Pope

The visit of the 114 members of the Argentine entourage that last Friday he did to the Pope Francisco in the Vatican had been scheduled a year in advance and confirmed less than a month, but became relevant for the moment and the message it left, at the beginning of the electoral calendar: dialogue and consensus as an anti-grievance formula. There was strict care to avoid pro-event bias and the scenario of economic and social crisis was excluded from the debate agenda that the country is going through, although nothing could prevent it from including, in all the intentions of the double interreligious day, prayer for the future of Argentina.

as far as he could tell PROFILElos businessmen, trade unionists, political leaders, judges and representatives of the three creeds who participated in the double day, organized by the Institute for Interreligious Dialogue (IDI), sought to put white on black the representativeness crisis that weighs on the country, triggered by the rift that has widened over the last decade and a half. But, they used the symbolic formula to make it clear that the confrontational model generated a social rupturewhich had effects on the functioning of the economy and work.

“If we Argentines do not pray for each other, we are fried, because the only thing we have left is that, in the rest we always fight. So, let’s pray for each other to move forward”, he Francis said to the group that managed to gather the priest Guillermo Marcothe rabbi Daniel Goldman and the Muslim leader Omar Abboud. Among others were businessmen Eduardo Eurnekian (Corporation America), Teddy and Tomás Karagozian (TN & Platex), Miguel Angel Rodriguez (Sinteplast), Daniel Funes de Rioja (Argentine Industrial Union), Gustavo Weiss (Argentine Chamber of Construction), marysol rodriguez (UIA Young), Ricardo Palacios (Industrial Union of San Juan Joven), Joaquín Barbera (Broda Group) and Roman Guajardo (Rosario Region Industrial Union).

Replicate the mechanisms of dialogue

Sources close to the organization admitted to this newspaper that expect a “contagion effect” from the dialogue mechanismswhich is applied with the premise of “the coincidences, distancing the differences”, so that it can be extrapolated to the scope of each of the participants. “We can get others to take this mechanism, to implement it in their areas and seek, thus, the coordination that Argentina needs”. In other words, the sector seeks dethrone the idea of ​​constant confrontation as a method of political construction, both in the public and private spheres.

There was no mention of presidential candidates, that action was implicitly prohibited. But the red circle businessman has a predilection for the dialogue style promoted by some governors from the interior of the country, the head of the Buenos Aires Government and candidate for Together for Change, Horacio Rodriguez Larretaand the Minister of Economy and member of the Frente de Todos, Sergio Massa, who could be a pro-government option in the October elections. Even the irruption of the libertarian Javier Milei is out of the options menu of those who pursue the manual of “reconciliation” of the actors of national life.

“Very interesting and very emotional. Thursday was a day with a seminar format, where there were several panels on different topics; and, on Friday, the audience with the Pope was held, which culminated with the song of Leon Giecowithin an interreligious dialogue, to suture the crack of different religions, which we have to apply in all areas of Argentine life, which is so necessary”, defined the builder Weiss, consulted by this means. In line, another of the participants in the papal conclave, confessed: “Each one, in his intentions, asked for our country.” “We don’t particularly talk about the current situation, we do talk about structural issues. Dialogue is a powerful tool to overcome our difficult moment”, he admitted, off the record. The care of the forms was the current currency.

"A beacon of hope and reconciliation"

The judges were also Ricardo Lorenzetti (Supreme Court); Hilda Kogan y Sergio Torres (Supreme Court of Buenos Aires); santiago otamendi y Marcela De Langhe (Superior Court of Justice of CABA); unionists oscar silva (Union of Street Vendors of the Argentine Republic) and Gabriel Found (Sutecba); and the officials Marcela Millman (Ombudsman General of the City), Maria Fernanda Silva (Argentine Embassy to the Holy See) and Ezekiel Jarvis (Undersecretary of Labor, Industry and Commerce). Politics contributed to the former foreign minister and current president of CARI, Adalberto Rodriguez Giavarini; and the former Minister of Social Development of the Cambiemos management, Carolina Stanley.

“My deep gratitude to the Holy Father for his unwavering commitment to interreligious dialogue and his tireless work to build bridges between different religious traditions. His leadership has been a beacon of hope and reconciliation in a world that is often affected by division and conflict”, said the director of Institutional Relations of the IDI, Andres Prieto Fassanowho acknowledged that “the inclusive and respectful approach towards diverse religious beliefs has been inspiring.”

The lawyer, who organizes relationships between different actors in the private sector, within the framework of the dialogue, praised the “deep understanding of the importance of tolerance, mutual respect and collaboration among religions to promote peace and build a more just and harmonious society” of the Pope Francisco. “Through his example, he has challenged stereotypes and promoted the idea that despite our differences, we are all children of God and can live together in harmony. Renewed and with a lot of hope, I ask you to continue working together for more peace meetings, ”he told this outlet after the meeting.

