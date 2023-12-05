Mysterious reasons for exoplanet shrinkage revealed | NASA | Radiation | Atmosphere

Scientists from NASA have made a groundbreaking discovery, finding that some exoplanets are “shrinking” due to radiation emitted from their cores. This finding, detailed in a study published in the Astronomical Journal, sheds light on the mysterious phenomenon observed in these distant celestial bodies.

The research, conducted using data from NASA’s Kepler space telescope, revealed that certain exoplanets are losing their atmospheres and undergoing a reduction in mass. This intriguing development has raised questions about the factors influencing the size and composition of exoplanets.

According to scientists, there is a scarcity of exoplanets with a diameter between 1.5 and 2 times that of Earth, suggesting that there may be specific factors preventing the development or maintenance of exoplanets within this size range. One theory proposed by researchers is that some sub-Neptune exoplanets have lost their atmospheres over time, leading to a decrease in mass and size.

The study also considered the possibility of mass loss caused by radiation emitted from the exoplanets’ cores, as well as the phenomenon of photoevaporation. Jessie Christiansen, a scientist at the California Institute of Technology and lead author of the research report, noted that the team spent five years searching for suitable exoplanets for study, indicating that further research is needed to fully understand these processes.

The Kepler space telescope, which provided crucial data for the study, ended its mission in 2018 after nine years of service. Despite this, scientists continue to analyze its findings, with thousands of potentially habitable exoplanets awaiting confirmation.

With these new insights into the dynamics of exoplanets, researchers hope to unravel the complex mechanisms governing these distant worlds and gain a deeper understanding of the universe beyond our solar system.