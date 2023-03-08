The N-one NPad Air tablet won’t break any records and isn’t a price-performance miracle either, but you get a usable tablet for everyday use with small compromises.

Top! The entry-level tablet is available on Geekbuying.com for a price of 94,08€ from the EU-Lager.

An inexpensive tablet without too many compromises? The N-one NPad Air could then be exactly your device. With a 10.1-inch display and a 2GHz processor, the equipment is already right. You can order the tablet for a price 94,08€ on Geekbuying.com.

Specifications of the NPad Air

N-one NPad Air Display 10.1 inch, Full HD, IPS, 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution processor UNISOC T310, Octa-Core 2GHz graphics chip IMG 8300 RAM 4 GB Internal memory 64GB (expandable) Camera 5 MP front camera 2 MP battery pack 6200 mAh connectivity Dual-band WiFi, 2.4 GHz/5 GHz 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C, 3.5 mm jack connection Dimensions / Weight 242 x 164 x 8,9 mm, 400 g operating system Android 12

A classic tablet from the Far East

Display

The NPad Air is a Chinese tablet as it is written in books, because the design is rather simple and unobtrusive.

It sits on the front 10.1 inch (25.65 cm) large IPS display with a Resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. That’s enough for surfing the web and YouTube videos, but those expecting Widevine Level L1 will probably be disappointed. The manufacturer itself does not provide any information on this.

Good hardware for the price

In the hardware area you get with a UNISOC T310 quad core processor (12 nm), with a clock rate of up to 2 GHz and 4 GB RAM quite a useful setup. When it comes to storage, you start 64 GB, however, this can be done using a MicroSD-Card one expand up to 1TB.

battery pack

The manufacturer installs one for the power supply 6200 mAh hour strong battery. This is actually average for a tablet and should also be sufficient, even if you have a long train journey ahead of you and want to bridge the time with videos. The battery is charged via the USB Type-C connection. It is loaded with a meager 10 watts.

connectivity

When it comes to connectivity, you get the standard package Dual band WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0. You also have the option of storing the microSD to expand or one sim card for LTE reception to use. We cannot say whether all bands important for Germany are supported here, unfortunately there is no information.

If you want to use the tablet for navigation, you can do this with the support of GPS, BDS, GLONASS and Galileo make.



cameras and operating system

I don’t think it should surprise anyone when I say that the cameras are more of an embellishment. The The main camera has a resolution of 5 megapixels and the The front camera is 2 megapixels. With it you can take a snapshot or scan a QR code even in very good light, but you shouldn’t expect more.

The manufacturer chooses Android 12 as operating system. It’s been a few days now, but it’s not yet suffering from any restrictions in terms of app support. However, you should not expect an update to a newer Android or security patches here.

Test reports / experiences / opinions

The equipment of the N-one NPad Air Tablet is more for people who want to read the newspaper with their tablet in the morning or quickly consume a YouTube video or other digital content. The performance should also be sufficient for one or the other game.

All in all, the overall package is so good that you can strike the right offer.