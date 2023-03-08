After the holidays, the deputies resumed work this Tuesday, March 07, 2023 at the National Assembly. This is marked by a solemn opening in which took part, among others, members of the government, diplomats, civil society and students.

Already the site announced for this resumption of work will not be easy. According to the President of the National Assembly, Yawa Tsègan, to date, 24 bills have been submitted by the Government to the office of the National Assembly. The agenda for the next four months is therefore already full. In fact, the number 2 of the Republic calls for quality production in the interest of the nation. ” I invite the permanent committees to work hard to examine all the pending files, knowing that it is not excluded that parliament is seized or seized itself, at any time, of any file of major interest. I am counting on everyone’s determination and contribution to meet this challenge. “, she said.

Furthermore, the National Assembly will, we are informed, continue to modernize the institution to reflect the aspirations of society while ensuring the maintenance of parliamentary tradition. In this sense, the construction of an annex pavilion has been started with a 500-seat multipurpose hall within it. thus making the National Assembly more open, more accessible and more welcoming ».

It should be noted that the solemn opening of the first ordinary session of the year took place in accordance with the provisions of article 55 paragraph 2 of the Constitution.

It took place in the presence of the Minister of State, Minister of Territorial Administration, Decentralization and Territorial Development, the Minister in charge of Relations with the Institutions of the Republic, former Presidents of the National Assembly, former prime ministers, presidents of the institutions of the Republic, members of the government, representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited to Togo and several distinguished guests as well as nearly 400 students from public and private universities in Togo and young people from an international level Togo.

Atha ASSAN