Since humans entered the space age, the desire to find alien civilizations has become stronger day by day. In order to realize this desire, scientists have sent various signals into the depths of the universe in an attempt to prove that we humans are not “alone”. But so far still nothing. At present, Mars is considered to be the planet most likely to have life, and it is also considered to be one of the target planets for immigration in the future, and there is already a Mars immigration plan. For these reasons, scientists have paid great attention to Mars, hoping to find some unusual places on Mars, or find some clues of civilization.

The Human Face (Image: NASA)

Not long ago, in the pictures taken by NASA’s Mars rover “Curiosity” on the surface of Mars, an unusual object appeared. Within the reach of human beings, scientists say that Mars has characteristics similar to those of Earth. At the same time, scientists have also discovered the existence of water at the north and south poles of Mars and underground. Life may have existed on Mars 400 million years before life appeared on Earth. body. Some UFO enthusiasts discovered an ancient face on a photo of the surface of Mars. This “face” is believed to be sculpted by aliens. NASA’s “Curiosity” has also been there for close-range detection .

In the photo, we can clearly see that there is a face like a human face beside the tire tracks of the “Curiosity” car. Some scientists believe that this may be an ancient artistic face on Mars, but “Curiosity” almost destroyed it. While this isn’t the first time this type of object has been spotted on the surface of Mars, it’s the first time that Curiosity has been so close to taking pictures. Some netizens once found human-like statues in a rocky area similar to pyramid ruins on Mars, but they did not attract the attention of scientists at the time. The first human face found on Mars was taken by the Viking orbiter in 1976. This photo caused a global sensation at the time.

A portrait of a human face taken by the Viking Orbiter in 1976 (Image: NASA)

Note that there is a pyramid-like building in the lower left corner of this picture, which was later considered to be the remains of a Martian city. Not far away, there is a human face facing the night sky. It seems that the ancient civilization of Mars is showing its own civilization to the universe. Some researchers said that no matter whether these abnormal objects discovered are remnants of the ancient civilization of Mars, or there is life on Mars, for lovers who yearn for Mars, the discovery of these objects is undoubtedly a greater motivation. People’s curiosity about Mars. Mars rovers launched by NASA and Europe will continue to search for life on Mars.

