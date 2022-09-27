In ancient Chinese literature records, Mars was considered a “disaster star”, because it looked red to the naked eye, as if a fire appeared in the sky, so in ancient times people thought that if a bright Mars appeared, Then bad things might happen in the world. Of course, with the Renaissance in Europe, the basic science of human beings also began to enlighten, and gradually understood that Mars is just one of the planets in the solar system. It revolves around the sun just like the earth, and it is not as special as people think. If you have to assign a special identity to Mars, what makes it look special now is that it is in the habitable zone of the solar system, and in the eyes of humans, Mars is the “second home” that will immigrate in the future .

Not long ago, the “Perseverance” rover launched by NASA discovered ancient sedimentary rocks in the rock formations of the “Jieziluo impact crater” on Mars, which preliminarily confirmed that these sedimentary rock landforms were caused by the long-term impact of underground rivers. You must know that the discovery of river resources often means “the origin of life”. If a planet can have a large number of rivers and water flows in a certain period of time, it means that its atmospheric environment, soil environment and light environment are very “suitable”. At this time, as long as the rock or sediment samples deposited in the river bed can be collected and analyzed, scientists can find evidence of whether life has appeared. And Mars was born with a civilization as early as the last century. Scientists put forward the conclusion at that time that Mars has a trajectory similar to that of Earth and a very close orbit.

Therefore, Mars is the most likely place for life to be born in the solar system other than the earth, and more evidence has been found so far. For example, in 2010, the German scientific community discovered a huge crater in the south pole of Mars, and calculated that the impact angle and area of ​​the crater caused the atmosphere of Mars to be destroyed. From this perspective until modern space landing probes, more and more discoveries have made Mars, an empty planet, “vibrant”. Scientists believe that there may still be living things in the interior of Mars, while conservative people believe that there are still “a large number of microorganisms” living in the inner rock layers or mantle areas of Mars. In recent years, scientists have been suggesting that humans should realize “Mars immigration” as soon as possible.

Perseverance taking rock samples (Image: NASA)

Taking Mars as an important starting point for us to move towards interstellar civilization on a large scale in the future also reflects from the side that Mars is the most suitable planet in the solar system as a human space base. Space agencies in many countries have stated that they will achieve the first interstellar colonies in the next 15 years, on the moon and Mars. In addition to Mars in the solar system, natural satellites such as Enceladus and Callisto are also regarded as important options for human space bases. Although their living conditions are not as “superior” as Mars, they have a lot of room for transformation. Scientists from all over the world have held several meetings and are determined to transform Mars into a second Earth so that humans can inhabit it. After that, the International Conference on Mars Exploration was held, and everyone put forward a preliminary plan.

First of all, it is necessary to increase the temperature of the surface of Mars, then increase the concentration of the atmosphere, gradually establish the surface ecological environment of Mars, and then let Mars produce agriculture and forestry, solve food self-sufficiency, and gradually carry out some industrial construction, and finally realize that people from the earth can immigrate to Mars. This is something scientists can only dream of. It will be a long and gentle process for Mars exploration and transformation. However, the sun’s lifespan is still 5 billion years, and it will take a long time to consume the earth’s resources. I believe that humans at that time must have a way.

