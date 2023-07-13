NASA’s Perseverance Rover Discovers Organic Molecules in Mars’ Jezero Crater, Signaling a Potentially Active Past and Implications for the Search for Extraterrestrial Life

Title: NASA’s Perseverance Rover Finds Organic Molecules on Mars, Suggesting a More Active Past

Subtitle: Discovery Holds Implications for the Search for Extraterrestrial Life

The path taken by NASA’s Perseverance rover since it landed in the Jezero crater on the surface of Mars is yielding groundbreaking discoveries that could rewrite our understanding of the Red Planet’s history. Recent findings reveal the presence of various organic molecules in the Martian crater, indicating the possibility of a much more active past and offering significant implications for the search for extraterrestrial life.

Published in the journal Nature and coordinated by the California Institute of Technology, scientists reported the detection of these organic materials using data collected by Perseverance. Organic molecules primarily consist of carbon and often include other elements such as hydrogen, oxygen, nitrogen, phosphorus, and sulfur. These molecules are crucial for astrobiologists as they form the basis of life as we know it. Understanding and characterizing them on Mars is crucial to discerning whether they could be signs of extraterrestrial life.

“The possible detection of various organic carbon species on Mars has implications for understanding the carbon cycle on Mars, and the planet’s potential to support life throughout its history,” explained Amy Williams from the University of Florida, one of the study’s signatories.

The origin of these organic materials remains unknown, leaving open the possibility that they are of “biotic” origin, potentially originating from life on Mars itself. However, they could also have formed through geological phenomena, such as interactions between water and dust or deposition through dust or meteorites.

The study’s findings suggest a multitude of organic molecules might exist on the Martian surface, withstanding intense radiation exposure. These molecules are predominantly found within minerals that have experienced aqueous processes, hinting that these processes may have played a pivotal role in the synthesis, transport, or preservation of organic compounds throughout Mars’ history.

The Jezero crater, where the discovery was made, has a significant potential for past habitability due to the presence of various minerals, including carbonates, clays, and sulfates. These minerals can preserve organic materials and possible traces of biological activity. Approximately 3.7 billion years ago, the Jezero crater was a lake, rendering it an opportune location to search for signs of past life.

“We did not originally expect to detect these potential organic signatures in the Jezero Crater floor,” admitted Amy Williams. “But their diversity and distribution across different crater floor units now suggest potentially different fates of carbon in these environments.”

Collecting data in September 2021, Perseverance’s SHERLOC (Scanning Habitable Environments with Raman and Luminescence for Organics and Chemicals) instrument played a significant role in this discovery. SHERLOC is the first instrument on Mars capable of high-resolution mapping and analysis of organic molecules.

The researchers focused on SHERLOC data obtained from two rock formations in the crater, called Máaz and Séítah. They discovered evidence of diverse organic molecules originating from various minerals and formation mechanisms, primarily associated with aqueous minerals.

Traces of organic molecules were found in ten targets drilled by Perseverance, covering a time span of at least 2.3 to 2.6 billion years.

“The building blocks for life may have been present” for an extended period, along with other yet-to-be-identified chemical species that “could be preserved in these two potentially habitable paleodepositional environments at Jezero Crater,” as stated in the study.

The identification of specific organic molecules remains a challenge, and to confirm their exact nature, samples need to be returned to Earth. This objective is at the forefront of the future Mars Sample Return mission.

As the study highlights, Mars may have undergone a geologic history similar to Earth, ultimately guiding scientists to search for evidence of past life on Mars. Mapping organic molecules aids in understanding whether Mars’ carbon cycle resembles Earth’s and its potential to support life.

NASA’s Perseverance rover continues to unlock fascinating discoveries, fueling hope and paving the way for future research on the possibility of life beyond Earth.

