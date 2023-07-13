NCSOFT Enhances Pre-Order Rewards for Blade Soul 2 as a Thank You to Taiwanese Players

NCSOFT’s highly anticipated mobile game, “Blade Soul 2,” is now available for pre-orders and the company is showing its gratitude to Taiwanese players by offering enhanced rewards.

The pre-order activity for “Blade Soul 2” kicked off last week and has already garnered significant attention. In light of the overwhelming support from Taiwanese players, NCSOFT has decided to upgrade the pre-order rewards.

Players who participate in the pre-order and reservation of “Blade Soul 2” will not only receive the original reward items but also exclusive bonuses such as limited costumes, a Soul Ticket, a Rare Guardian Spirit Nan Surou, and Bright Dragon and Phoenix Soup. Additionally, players who complete their reservation will obtain an exclusive Cool Touch serial number for use after the game’s official launch.

To further incentivize pre-order participation, NCSOFT has announced that during the event period from July 12th to August 8th, weekly lucky draws will be held for those who have pre-ordered the game. Physical rewards up for grabs include an iPhone14 Pro Max 256G, Apple Watch Ultra, Holiday Dinner Voucher, MyCard 1000 points, AirPods (2nd generation), Starbucks drink coupons, and an iPad Pro 11-inch 256G.

Furthermore, players can earn virtual treasure rewards by following the official fan page of “Blade Soul 2” and leaving a message with three friends invited to participate in the pre-registration. When the number of messages reaches milestones of 500, 1,500, or 3,000, exclusive rewards such as weapon strengthening spells, armor strengthening spell books, sword arts, Soul Tickets, and elixirs will be distributed to all players on the server.

Don’t miss out on the pre-order event of “Blade Soul 2” if you are a fan of the game! For more information and detailed activities, please visit the official website.

To stay updated with the latest news and event announcements regarding “Blade Soul 2,” visit the official website for further reading.

