Home Technology “Need for Speed: Unruly” will be launched soon, and the PS5 real game screen will flow out in advance | XFastest News
Technology

“Need for Speed: Unruly” will be launched soon, and the PS5 real game screen will flow out in advance | XFastest News

by admin
“Need for Speed: Unruly” will be launched soon, and the PS5 real game screen will flow out in advance | XFastest News

EA’s classic racing game “Need for Speed” series new work “Need for Speed: Unruly” will be officially launched this Friday. After three years, players have finally waited for the new series. You can see various comic styles in the new work trailer The cool special effects also make this generation more distinctive than the previous two games.

However, last week on a Twitch channel called gerrykurlsucks (the Twitch channel has disappeared), there appeared the game content of “Extreme Speed: Unruly”. According to the remake content on Youtube, the channel played this game through PS5, but What is more surprising is that the actual experience of the screen is not as good as the official actual play clips, but it is also possible that the PS5 platform may cause discrepancies in the screen effect.

Interested players can find the remake content on Youtube by themselves. Of course, the actual picture is still subject to the official announcement. and PC, I hope that “Need for Speed: Unruly” will finally live up to the expectations of players.

Further reading:

See also  Driver page exposure, AMD plans to launch Radeon Pro W6300 2GB entry-level workstation graphics card -

You may also like

EDIFIER joins hands with Pili Ye Xiaochai to...

Xbox Series X Black Friday Exciting Discount Flash...

Proof of reserves: this is how the world...

Apple canceling the iPhone stylus at the last...

Proof of reserves: this is how the world...

Street Fighter 6 has been rated – Hong...

Pirated MSI Afterburner floods again! Contains malicious mining...

The first TV subscription system, easy to have...

The five surprising reasons why Apple products sell...

Accompany you through every lazy moment, OPPO Pad...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy