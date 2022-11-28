EA’s classic racing game “Need for Speed” series new work “Need for Speed: Unruly” will be officially launched this Friday. After three years, players have finally waited for the new series. You can see various comic styles in the new work trailer The cool special effects also make this generation more distinctive than the previous two games.

However, last week on a Twitch channel called gerrykurlsucks (the Twitch channel has disappeared), there appeared the game content of “Extreme Speed: Unruly”. According to the remake content on Youtube, the channel played this game through PS5, but What is more surprising is that the actual experience of the screen is not as good as the official actual play clips, but it is also possible that the PS5 platform may cause discrepancies in the screen effect.

Interested players can find the remake content on Youtube by themselves. Of course, the actual picture is still subject to the official announcement. and PC, I hope that “Need for Speed: Unruly” will finally live up to the expectations of players.